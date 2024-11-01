I’ve been tracking Black Friday TV deals for 17 years — here’s the best early sales now

If you're looking to upgrade your TV, I have great news. Black Friday deals are starting early and there are plenty of amazing deals you can score right now at retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart.

I've been tracking Black Friday TV deals for 17 years and I can confidently say that November is the best month for TV deals. In fact, I purchased my first OLED TV during Black Friday and till this day it remains one of the best tech purchases I've ever made. (If you're wondering, I purchased the LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV).

Years ago I would have advised shoppers to wait till Thanksgiving week to make any purchases. But those days are over. The Black Friday creep is real and I'm seeing epic price cuts right now. Sure, there's always the chance that prices may drop in the coming days, but that's a risk you take anytime you purchase new tech. Furthermore, the Black Friday TV deals you typically see closer to Thanksgiving are those head-turning deals on off-brand TVs.

Below I'm highlighting all of the TV deals I think are worth buying right now. I'll mention if I think it could get cheaper and I'll also compare prices amongst retailers, so you know you're getting the best price possible. I'll also keep a close eye on models listed in our best TVs and best OLED TVs guides. So let's get onto those deals!

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

TCL 55" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy

As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $699 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Hisense 100" U76N ULED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

At a whopping 100 inches, the Hisense U76N ULED is a monster to behold. It leverages some exciting new specs, most tantalizing of all being gaming-centric proponents like a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming support for cinematic experiences at over 60fps. Several other enhancements, like WiFi 6e, Google TV OS, and IMAX Enhanced, make it the perfect entertainment solution and an utter steal.

OLED TVs

Samsung 55" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.

Price check: $1,299 @ Walmart | $1,299 @ Amazon

Samsung 65" S90C OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

The Samsung S90C is a slightly cheaper alternative to the S95C. However, both TVs use the same QD-OLED display and are great for gamers with low latency, HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for 4K/144Hz. The only major difference is that the S95C gets brighter, which makes it a better pick for rooms with lots of ambient light. Otherwise, the S90C is an amazing value that'll save you a few hundred bucks. It packs HDR 10+/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and built-in Alexa voice assistant. In our Samsung OLED S90C review, we said the Editor's Choice TV offers premium performance at a midrange price.

Price check: $1,299 @ Amazon | $1,299 @ Samsung

Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $2,199 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

The Sony Bravia XR A80L uses three different technologies that give it a slight edge in the OLED arms race: Sony's Cognitive Processor XR (for better matching colors and contrasts), XR Triluminos Pro (for nailing the richness of HDR), and XR Clear Image (for reducing noise). In our Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED TV review, we called it a marvel that delivers solid picture quality, sound quality, and usability. It supports HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, and it has four HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1).

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Sony 65" Bravia 8 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,698 @ Amazon

The Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is a stellar 2024 TV that sits perfectly well between Sony's Bravia 9 and the A95L OLED. It corrals a 120Hz refresh rate on an OLED panel built for entertainment. As for HDR support, it comes equipped with Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10, and a 50W 2.1 speaker is quite the added touch. In our Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV review, we said it offers the perfect blacks OLED is known for, plus the wide off-center viewing angles that customers tend to appreciate about OLED technology.

Panasonic 65" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,699 @ Amazon

Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

LG 65" G3 OLED 4K TV: was $2,299 now $1,996 @ Amazon

We rank the LG G3 OLED as the best TV on the market right now. In our LG G3 OLED review, we said this Editor’s Choice TV delivers ultra brightness and an outstanding picture. For gamers, this TV has Game Optimizer and a 120Hz refresh rate. Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote are also included.

Price check: $1,999 @ Best Buy

75 inch TVs

Toshiba 75" 4K Fire TV: was $649 now $479 @ Amazon

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Price check: $479 @ Best Buy

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Price check: $799 @ Amazon

60-65 inch TVs

Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: was $349 now $298 @ Walmart

If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much — this is the TV deal for you. Walmart has its Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $298. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

TCL 65" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $549 now $499 @ Amazon

The TCL Q6 is a fantastic 2024 display, equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate in tandem with support for the range of HDR standards. While you might be missing out on the screen tearing technologies, like G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it does still have support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Hisense 65" U7N Mini-LED 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

Free NBA2K25! If you're on the hunt for a value-forward Mini-LED TV and the discounted U8N is still too pricey for your taste, the Hisense U7N is just the ticket. Our testing revealed that the U7N doesn't get as bright as its higher-end series sibling, but it's nevertheless bright enough for most living spaces. Plus, it comes with many of the same gaming features, like a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, and FreeSync. (Note: This TV includes a free digital copy of NBA2K25).

Hisense 65" U8N Mini-LED 4K QLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Free NBA2K25! The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. It features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class. (Note: This TV includes a free digital copy of NBA2K25).

Sony 65" Bravia 7 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,398 @ Amazon

Released earlier this year, the Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV takes the best of what makes Sony displays so sought-after and makes it value intensive. It's the cheapest Mini-LED in Sony's 2024 TV lineup, which makes it perfect for some incredible savings. The Bravia 7 comes kitted with an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGen TV access, plus support for almost all of the HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

FAQs

Don't buy a TV with less than 4K resolution. 4K is the standard these days, so unless you see a very cheap 1080p set, try to stick with 4K.

4K is the standard these days, so unless you see a very cheap 1080p set, try to stick with 4K. Avoid paying for extended warranties. New TVs include a 1-year warranty and your credit card company usually provides additional protection.

New TVs include a 1-year warranty and your credit card company usually provides additional protection. Stay away from refurbished TVs (unless the savings are massive). The problem with refurbished TVs is that if your TV has more dents and scratches than you anticipated, return shipping is usually on you, and shipping a large TV can get expensive very quickly.

(unless the savings are massive). The problem with refurbished TVs is that if your TV has more dents and scratches than you anticipated, return shipping is usually on you, and shipping a large TV can get expensive very quickly. Look for bargains on older sets: Many 2023 TVs are still on the market. Usually the differences aren't that noticeable to the average buyer, so when possible stick to the previous year's model. You'll find cheaper TV deals that way.