One of our favorite air fryers is now over $40 off in Amazon's Black Friday sale — and it's going straight in my basket

I wasn’t planning on buying an air fryer this Black Friday, but this deal has officially changed my mind. Right now, the Instant Pot Vortex Slim is over 30% off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, dropping from $129 to just $89. With a discount of more than 30%, this is an unmissable deal.

We loved the Instant Pot Vortex Slim in our review, naming it one of the best space-saving air fryers on the market. With a generous 6-quart capacity and a slim 10-inch width, it’s perfect for smaller kitchens without sacrificing performance. Plus, it’s quiet and efficient, making it ideal for everyday cooking.

Air fryers are not just trendy gadgets that people talk about on social media — they're versatile, healthier alternatives to deep frying, requiring little to no oil to achieve crispy, delicious results. If you’ve been on the fence about upgrading your kitchen setup, this Instant Pot Vortex Slim deal might just convince you, too.

Why I'm buying the Instant Pot Vortex Slim

The Instant Pot Vortex Slim is a compact, efficient air fryer designed for those with limited counter space but still looking for quality performance. This air fryer features easy-to-use controls and multiple cooking presets, allowing you to air fry, bake, roast and reheat. One of its standout features is its ultra-quiet operation, making it perfect for households that appreciate a quieter cooking experience.

This air fryer features easy-to-use controls and multiple cooking presets, allowing you to air fry, bake, roast and reheat. One of its standout features is its ultra-quiet operation, making it perfect for households that appreciate a quieter cooking experience. For anyone looking to enjoy healthier, crispy meals without the mess, the Instant Pot Vortex Slim is an excellent choice.

