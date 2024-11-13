Don't become a victim this Black Friday — 5 expert tips to use when shopping for appliance deals

Black Friday deals are already here and many of us are jumping in early to get our gifts ready for the holiday season. In fact, Deloitte's retail forecast is predicting an online shopping increase of 2.3% to 3.3% over last year, with sales of up to $1.59 trillion this holiday season. The bad news — as ever — is that scammers will try to cash in, especially when you buy online.

According to the BBB Scam Tracker, in 2023, online scams accounted for 41% of all scams reported. This ongoing problem is one we've had a watchful eye on. In that same year, we reported NordVPN figures showing 34 million Americans were scammed in 2022, with 40% of those shoppers reporting they were scammed online.

The fear of getting scammed — especially on a big purchase like a home appliance or TV — is real, but you don't need to worry if you follow a few key steps to keep safe.

How to avoid a scam and shop safely

(Image credit: Meaco)

There are plenty of good deals on offer over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. As one of Tom's Guide's resident Homes writers, I'm always on the lookout for discounts on home appliances like the best dishwashers and best dehumidifiers. These big ticket items usually get a heavy discount in price but can also be a prime target for scammers.

Chris Michael, Managing Director of U.K.-based dehumidifier brand Meaco, passed on some expert tips to always keep in mind when browsing these deals.

Check the details

Once you’ve identified the product you wish to buy, Michael suggests checking the supplier’s service policy, which should be clearly outlined on their website. If you’re based in the U.K., he says: “Check their return policy and ensure they are based within the UK to avoid overseas scams. Under the Consumer Rights Act 2015, you are entitled to a refund within 14 days of return, without additional costs.”

Refund policy may vary in the U.S., and for this reason the Federal Trade Commission, recommends checking the returns policy before making an online purchase.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop from trusted retailers

(Image credit: Walmart)

It’s also worth opting for a known brand or supplier that you can trust, even if it costs a little more. Michael also cautions to be on the look out for products that are not what they seem.

“Be careful of companies professing to stock trusted brands, for example, websites pretending to stock Meaco products pop up regularly, taking the customer’s money and then disappearing with no way of being traceable,” he said.

We cover the best deals from the likes of Walmart, Best Buy and Target on Tom's Guide — and include plenty of good home appliance discounts.

Visit review sites like Tom's Guide

Another safeguarding measure is to check trusted online review sites. Tom’s Guide should be your obvious first stop because we put products like dehumidifiers and vacuums to the test before recommending which ones you buy.

Michael backs up this idea of doing your research on independent review sites like ours.

“Trustpilot can provide valuable insights into the reputation of brands and sellers. The platform allows customers to share their experiences with a wide range of products and services,” says Michael.

For example, below you'll find a recent deal I've found on a Honeywell dehumidifier from Amazon.

Research the price

Gaining a balanced view of a deal will also help you avoid scammers. If the price looks too good to be true in one place, make sure it's consistent across other retailers.

Tom's Guide will aim to price check the deals we recommend and you can also use sites like CamelCamelCamel to check if a deal really is legitimate.

If you spot something on Amazon that looks great, it might be because it's from a shady third-party seller or the product is refurbished. A quick check if the same product exists on Best Buy or Home Depot could save you from being caught out.

"The availability of a product from several reputable retailers is also a good indicator of its quality,” Michael says.

Seek advice close to home

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There’s nothing like friends and family to rely on for their personal experience and recommendations so you can ask around to get an idea of whether a product is worth buying.

If you're planning to pick up a new dishwasher or air fryer, it can be worth seeing if anyone in your immediate network has one from the same brand.

Michael says, “Chances are, if they’ve had a good experience with a dehumidifier brand, you will too.”