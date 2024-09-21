NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, September 22 (#469)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on September 22 for puzzle #469 are a bit tougher than yesterday's answers, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #468, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #469. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Color types

: Color types 🟩 Green : Special edition adjectives

: Special edition adjectives 🟦 Blue: Change to win a prize

Change to win a prize 🟪 Purple: What 'bronze' might mean

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Keep your eye on the prize, but not too high. And if you strike out, you could always draw up your own award certificate.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #469?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Color types: Grayscale, neon, neutral, pastel

Grayscale, neon, neutral, pastel 🟩 File menu options: New, open, print, save

New, open, print, save 🟦 Chance to win a prize: Drawing, lottery, pool, raffle

Drawing, lottery, pool, raffle 🟪 What 'bronze' might mean: Alloy, sculpture, suntan, third

I started off strong today by solving the blue category right out of the gate. I saw Drawing first along with clues that ended up being connected through the yellow category (more on that in a sec) that reminded me of settings in Photoshop. But when I spotted Lottery, Pool, and Raffle I realized the Connections Crew meant a completely different kind of drawing.

That set me up nicely to solve the yellow category, though, as I'd already connected Grayscale, Neutral, and Pastel. After searching around for a bit, I spotted Neon and realized they were all color palettes.

The green category felt even easier than yellow today. New, Open, Print, Save - all options we've used a million times on computers.

That left the purple category as today's rote fill, which featured some clever wordplay on the different meanings of "bronze" with Alloy, Scultpure, Suntan, and Third.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #468, which had a difficulty rating of 2.2 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Whenever the obvious traps get me, I can't help but chuckle at the puzzle.

Yesterday's hit me with what I thought was going to be an easy yellow of steak temperatures in rare, medium, well done and bloody. Oops.

We immediately flipped over to the green category and got exclusive, limited and rare before adding collectible.

The yellow category was an easy get from there with mystic, oracle, psychic and medium.

The train was rolling so I quickly got impressive, nice, props and well done.

After that, purple was the rote fill with awful, bloody, real and way. The title for this one extremely. Maybe it's because it's a Saturday but man, I am not seeing this one. I get it, but I don't see it.