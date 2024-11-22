NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, November 22 (#530)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on November 22 for puzzle #530 goes easy compared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #529, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #530. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Publicity

: Publicity 🟩 Green : Point of view

: Point of view 🟦 Blue : Work communication platforms

: Work communication platforms 🟪 Purple: ____ Island

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Get cozy with an island based show or movie, turn off the work DMs, and consider your point of view when experiencing fame.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #530?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Publicity: Attention, coverage, exposure, press

Attention, coverage, exposure, press 🟩 Point of view: Angle, lens, perspective, position

Angle, lens, perspective, position 🟦 Work communication platforms: Meet, Slack, Teams, Zoom

Meet, Slack, Teams, Zoom 🟪 "____ Island": Fantasy, Love, Shutter, Treasure

I never know if other people's grids look the same as mine does. I say this because my method is to take in the first row and then wander around the rest of the puzzle seeing what leaps out to me.

Fantasy was in the first slot and as I looked around the grid treasure jumped out to me and I was off to the islands. Love (Island) was also in the first row. It took a moment to find the last, but shutter was hiding in the second row for me.

From there we immediately hit the blue category of work communication platforms. I start the day with a Google Meet listen and use Slack daily. Zoom, of course, and then there's Microsoft's Teams, which I've never met anyone who actually uses. Is it good?

And here I got stuck because of my own mental thinking. I was on a camera kick and tried to put together something with exposure, lens, angle and perspective. Nope, that's a strike. It did mean I was one off of the point of view which I eventually got to by swapping exposure out for position. To be fair, I should have known better since Shutter was already taken in the Island category. No seeing the trap for me.

Which left the yellow category as the final one for me. Publicity had attention, coverage, exposure and press.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #529, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

This has to be the most trap heavy puzzle I've see in some time. There are so many different threads to pull on with this group of words. We got there though.

I went down the line with today's puzzle.

Flannel and Oxford stuck out to me as types of shirts. Finding Polo and Tee helped close it up.

When I saw Boba, I was already thinking milk tea. Tapioca and pearl immediately jumped out to me but it took a moment for bubble to click. For some reason I wanted to force jelly here.

Maybe this was what they were thinking but for blue I was considering SpongeBob which is how I got sponge, star (of the Patrick variety), jelly and coral. Yes, they are all marine invertebrates, but I was going middle school here.

This is, I think (without looking), the second pasta reference I've seen this week as a purple category. Someone on the connections crew was hungry when they design groups for the week.

Anyway, today's was the starts of pasta names with Fett(ucine), Penn(e), Torte(llini), and Zit(i).