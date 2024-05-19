5 best shows with Katey Sagal to stream now

Although many people know her from her most famous role as Peg Bundy from "Married With Children," Katey Sagal is a prolific actress who has made a big impact on the small screen. Her later roles have been polar opposites from Peg, ranging from the dramatic to the thrilling. She's also received numerous awards and nominations, including a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama), a People's Choice Award nomination for Favorite TV Icon, a TV Guide Award nomination for Best Villain, and more.

Today, we're highlighting some of the best shows with Katey Sagal. Whether you are a fan of a specific role she had on television or love her whole body of work, you'll want to sit back and relax while you watch her dazzle on screen.

'Married With Children'

It's impossible to write a list of Sagal's TV roles without mentioning her iconic character, Peg Bundy, from "Married With Children." With her red beehive hair, high heels and eccentric style, she's the antithesis of the traditional domestic mom. It's hard not to relate to her distaste for household chores or her pursuits to gain her husband's attention. Sagal is adept at delivering the lines, from screeching to sarcasm.

This series isn't for those who prefer politically correct television, as it's pretty sexist and rude — even described as cuh by Sagal herself . However, for many, that's what makes this classic '90s sitcom TV, as it's the opposite of most family-based comedies. Sagal lights up the screen alongside Ed O'Neil as her husband, Al, as well as their children, played by Christina Applegate and David Faustino. You'll want to brace yourself for the wave of nostalgia that hits as you watch this show.

Watch on Hulu

'Sons of Anarchy'

If you are a fan of Sagal, you likely know she's an incredible singer as well as an actress. "Sons of Anarchy" treats us to both skill sets, as she sings many of the songs included in the series. Sagal stars as Gemma Teller Morrow, mother of Charlie Hunnam's Jax Teller. She's a different type of matriarch in this series compared to her other roles, especially considering she plays a central part in the success of the SAMCRO (Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club).

What makes this show unique is that Sagal becomes the villain or at least the anti-hero, depending on how you view the character. She brings a memorable quality to the role that still has fans remembering her for this. It's no surprise that she won a Golden Globe Award for her performance.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Hulu

'The Connors'

Sagal's most recent role is Louise on "The Conners." She has a familiar way about her, especially since she shares Rosennne's wit and sharp tongue. However, she also adds in different dimensions without being a simple copy of the series' former star. As Dan Connor's former high school classmate and new love interest, Louise has to adjust to a completely new lifestyle. It's fun to see her play up her rebellious side.

Sagal's character is a reason to check out "The Conners" if you haven't seen the show in a while. While her role in this show isn't as culturally impactful as Peg Bundy, Sagal is a steadying beacon.

Watch on Hulu

'Futurama'

You don't need to see Sagal on the screen to appreciate her incredible comedic talent. In this animated sci-fi series created by "Simpson's" legend Matt Groening, Sagal's Leela has a familiar feistiness, one that is recognizable by "Married With Children" fans. However, the most notable difference is that the one-eyed alien that Sagal voices is the opposite when it comes to romance. She regularly dismisses the advances of the lead character, Phillip J. Fry, in order to devote her attention to flying her ship and finding her parents.

Sagal pleased fans by joining the reboot of the series, which is also set for more seasons in the future. Considering the massive fan base of the show, it's no surprise to anyone, including Sagal herself , that the show returned.

Watch on Hulu

'8 Simple Rules... for Dating My Teenage Daughter'

Sagal inhabited another mom role as Cate Hennessy in "8 Simple Rules." She appeared alongside the late John Ritter, who starred as her husband, Paul. His primary focus was trying to protect his daughters, while Sagal's Cate was the compassionate matriarch, very much unlike her Peg Bundy character. It's one of the last roles played by Ritter, and his co-stars, including Sagal, did a phenomenal job of trying to keep the series up after he passed away. They wove in Ritter's death as a central part of the storyline, with Cate guiding her family to cope with the loss.

While Ritter's death seemed to leave the show without its heart, "8 Simple Rules" is a memorable series that handled it with grace and, yes, even humor.

Watch on Disney Plus