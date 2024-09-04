Windows Recall being removable is just a bug — don't expect it to last

News
By
published

Well, it was nice while it lasted

LG Gram 17 Pro (2023) review unit on table outdoors running Windows 11
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

After a few months of backlash, backtracking, and now coming back, Microsoft's Recall for Copilot+ PCs has seemingly been a beacon for controversy. The latest involves whether or not Copilot+ PC owners can even get rid of the AI-powered feature when it returns in October.  

Despite promises from Microsoft that they've fixed some of the concerns and issues with Recall, many people will probably want to uninstall the program whenever it officially lands on Copilot+ PCs. 

Disabling the feature via system settings is possible, but that's not the same as deleting the program. Last week, Microsoft introduced an update called KB5041865. The German website Deskmodder.de discovered that Windows would allow users to uninstall Recall. According to their findings, Recall was being added as a Windows feature, which is deletable.

However, Microsoft told The Verge that the ability to uninstall Recall is a bug, and a fix is coming. 

“We are aware of an issue where Recall is incorrectly listed as an option under the ‘Turn Windows features on or off’ dialog in Control Panel,” Windows senior product manager Brandon LeBlanc told The Verge in a statement. “This will be fixed in an upcoming update.”

Recall was initially announced during Microsoft's Build event in May. The AI feature creates screenshots of everything you do on a computer and was supposed to launch with Copilot+ PCs when they were released in June. There was a near immediate backlash against the feature due to security concerns, and it barely lasted two weeks in the wild before being put back in the oven.

Microsoft told The Verge that Recall is currently "incorrectly listed," which does not answer whether it will be removable in the future. 

However, similar to Apple's dealings in Europe, the European Union version of Windows may have to comply with the Digital Markets Act, which would require the ability to uninstall the program. Apple responded by refusing to launch Apple Intelligence in the EU. Perhaps Microsoft will go the same route, though allowing people to remove a program seems easier than wholesale removing a highly touted feature for an entire continent. Currently, the Edge browser can be removed in the EU. 

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 105 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(15-inch)
1
Apple MacBook Air M3 (15-inch)
Amazon
$1,299
View
Deal ends in 05h 43m 08s
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Low Stock
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
(13.3-inch 128GB)
5
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 CB...
Walmart
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
6
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
7
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(15-inch)
9
Apple 15" MacBook Air (M3,...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,299
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
10
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,599.99
View
Load more deals
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 