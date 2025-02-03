Almost 1 million Discord users just had their account details exposed in new RestoreCord data breach — what to do now

Discord users who also use RestoreCord will want to keep a close eye on their accounts today as a major security incident was just disclosed on BreachForums. The breach included details of nearly a million user accounts including timestamps, last-serving IP addresses, usernames and Discord IDs.

As reported by LEAKD, the purpose of the breach is unknown and it's not yet clear if RestoreCord has been made aware of it or has taken any actions to secure its service. For those unaware, RestoreCord is a service that allows Discord users to back up their servers; it currently services 99 million members, has 100,000 customers and protects 55,000 servers.

A user by the handle of Sythe published data on a downloadable and reportedly clean .csv file that is freely available – although the file is hosted on a domain that is generally associated with malicious activity.

Though no passwords or direct messages appear to have been included in the compromised data, the combination of the exposed data that has been exposed – usernames, IDs, IP addresses – could still be used in malicious activities such as doxxing or targeted phishing attacks.

What to do now

Users affected by the breach should enable two-factor authentication and monitor their accounts for suspicious activity. There are concerns about the security practices of third-party services, and data protection and transparency in handling user information, so it's always best to stick to first-party ones when possible

In order to protect yourself and make sure you’re handling your own data safely, you should being using one of the best password managers, multi-factor authentication whenever possible and you should learn how to avoid any potential phishing attacks by recognizing common techniques.

Also, you can take steps to monitor your accounts by placing credit watches on yourself or having a good identity theft protection service in place. Some services will even remove your data from the internet for a fee if you wish to go that far.

Only time will tell as to why RestoreCord was targeted by hackers but even if your own Discord server data wasn't exposed, an incident like this may just be the wake up call you needed when it comes to sharing and protecting your data online.