Microsoft Copilot just landed on the Mac App Store — here's which Macs can run it

Recently, Apple was determined by a market intelligence report to be dominating the AI computer market. So it shouldn't be a surprise that Microsoft wants a piece of that AI pie.

Beginning today, Microsoft's Copilot AI app is now available on the Mac App Store. Up until now, the Copilot app has only been available to iPhone and iPad owners.

The iPad version was available on the Mac store last year, but Microsoft quickly pulled it from macOS. The version released today is meant specifically for macOS and features a keyboard shortcut for the Copilot assistant.

From the App store description: "You can upload images, generate images and text, use the shortcut launcher, dark mode, and try Think Deeper."

Copilot offers a number of features including:

Summarizing answers to complex questions with conversational prompts

Translating and proofreading multiple languages

Composing and drafting documents like emails and cover letters

Composing stories

Image generation based on text prompts

Editing photos

Discussing various topics

For those waiting for the upgraded Siri with Apple Intelligence, perhaps Copilot can be your AI assistant stop gap.

It does run on Microsoft and OpenAI models similar to Siri which is expected to have ChatGPT integration whenever Apple figures it out.

Only certain Macs can run Copilot

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It should be noted that running the new Copilot app does have some requirements. You'll need a Mac running macOS 14.0 or later and it has to be powered by Apple silicon, at least an M1 chip or later. For those still running an Intel-based Mac, you're out of luck.

You can download Copilot for Mac from the Mac App Store now. The app is free to download, though certain features may be locked behind a paywall. If you're looking to try more AI tools, here are five apps that offer daily utility.