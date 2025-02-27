Microsoft Copilot just landed on the Mac App Store — here's which Macs can run it
Another chatbot you can use while waiting for Siri
Recently, Apple was determined by a market intelligence report to be dominating the AI computer market. So it shouldn't be a surprise that Microsoft wants a piece of that AI pie.
Beginning today, Microsoft's Copilot AI app is now available on the Mac App Store. Up until now, the Copilot app has only been available to iPhone and iPad owners.
The iPad version was available on the Mac store last year, but Microsoft quickly pulled it from macOS. The version released today is meant specifically for macOS and features a keyboard shortcut for the Copilot assistant.
From the App store description: "You can upload images, generate images and text, use the shortcut launcher, dark mode, and try Think Deeper."
Copilot offers a number of features including:
- Summarizing answers to complex questions with conversational prompts
- Translating and proofreading multiple languages
- Composing and drafting documents like emails and cover letters
- Composing stories
- Image generation based on text prompts
- Editing photos
- Discussing various topics
For those waiting for the upgraded Siri with Apple Intelligence, perhaps Copilot can be your AI assistant stop gap.
It does run on Microsoft and OpenAI models similar to Siri which is expected to have ChatGPT integration whenever Apple figures it out.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Only certain Macs can run Copilot
It should be noted that running the new Copilot app does have some requirements. You'll need a Mac running macOS 14.0 or later and it has to be powered by Apple silicon, at least an M1 chip or later. For those still running an Intel-based Mac, you're out of luck.
You can download Copilot for Mac from the Mac App Store now. The app is free to download, though certain features may be locked behind a paywall. If you're looking to try more AI tools, here are five apps that offer daily utility.
More from Tom's Guide
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Surprise! MacBook Air M3 is $200 off at Amazon — including all models in Midnight and Starlight
MacBook Pro M5 — all the rumors we’ve heard so far