Forget M4 MacBooks — save up to $500 on these early Black Friday MacBook deals

Prime Big Deals Days are over, which means early Black Friday deals have started trickling in. If you weren’t able to snag a new MacBook during Amazon’s sales event, you can still find excellent deals for these laptops. And you’re not limited to Amazon, as retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and others are also offering incredible deals on the best MacBooks.

According to rumors, an Apple October event will take place soon and the company will reportedly unveil the first M4 MacBook Pro models (along with the iPad mini 7). If true, it’s understandable that you might want to wait to see what the new M4 MacBooks are all about—especially if the rumored M4 MacBooks leaks are legit. However, getting a current MacBook is still worth it since you’ll get excellent performance and battery life. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see some M4 MacBook deals should those laptops drop this year.

Keep an eye on this page as we’ll keep updating it with the best Black Friday MacBook deals we find. Plus, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes for more tips and ways to save on all manner of products.

Best early Black Friday MacBook deals

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): $649 @ Walmart

Yes, it's rather old by this point. But the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.

M2 MacBook Air (13-inch): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Don't worry — you'll still get all the Apple Intelligence features with this older version of the MacBook Air. But for that super low price, you're getting an impressive machine for most tasks. That M2 is still surprising in its performance and power efficiency, as we said in our MacBook Air 13-inch M2 review.

M3 MacBook Air (13-inch): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

The best overall MacBook is currently $200 off. Unfortunately, you've missed the $849 deal from Prime Day, but this is still a significant saving. Inside, you’re getting that impressive M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB and that gorgeous Liquid Retina display. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we praised this Editor’s Choice model for its versatility and long battery life.

M3 MacBook Air (15-inch): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

It's the supersized Air — the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is $250 off right now. As we said in our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, the key differences are that gigantic screen for all the big display pleasures like binge-watching and working on a giant canvas, and the additional battery capacity in this bigger shell. It means you can easily get over 15 hours on one charge!

MacBook Pro 14 (M3/16GB/512GB): was $1,799 now $1,649 @ B&H

Dropping back to its lowest-ever price, the 16GB RAM version of the M3-based MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy right now. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said this laptop packs blistering performance, a fantastic display, robust graphics and a battery life of over 17 hours! Plus, you get more ports than the MacBook Air, including HDMI and an SD Card slot.

M3 Pro MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ B&H

Cheaper than Amazon, you can get $200 off the M3 Pro MacBook Pro at B&H. At this price, that powerful configuration of the M3 Pro chipset and 18GB of RAM just became all the more tempting. Plus, that Space Black finish makes you feel like Batman using it! Those reasons (among others) are why we praised it in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Pro review.