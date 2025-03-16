5 common mistakes people make when shopping for antivirus software

Shopping for the best antivirus software for you is not easy. For starters, the entire security field is going through a major upheaval with the advent of artificial intelligence, deepfakes, and much more advanced phishing scams. It’s hard to keep up on the attack vectors, and even harder to find software that will protect everything you do online. In some cases, there’s even a tendency to simply choose whichever antivirus app is included with a new computer.

Security experts who talked to Tom’s Guide said the antivirus software market is changing rapidly as new threats emerge. Unfortunately, there are several easy mistakes to be made when shopping for the right product for your own needs, which can lead to a data compromise, stolen identities, and disruption in your work and your productivity.

Here are the top mistakes to avoid.

Relying on free software

(Image credit: monticello/Shutterstock)

Free antivirus software might seem attractive -- after all, these apps tend to look and function the same as the “real” subscription-based programs. They typically scan your computer for viruses and malware, and some even include a free virtual private network (VPN) service.

The problem is related to assurances about up-to-date security protections. There’s no way to know with a free app whether the security updates are being done on a regular basis, and there’s typically very little support or documentation. Hackers are an industrious group - they are constantly adapting, adjusting tactics, and creating new methods to steal information.

One recent example has to do with Gmail, the free email software from Google used by millions all over the world. With the help of artificial intelligence, hackers have been able to create new phishing scams by sending emails that look exactly like they are from a bank or other institution. Free apps might not protect you from this more advanced and recent threat.

“Consumers will often settle on freeware or basic options, ignoring needs which they do not address,” says Yaron Litwin, a spokesperson for the Canopy Online Safety App. According to Litwin, the free apps often don’t provide protection against advanced threats such as ransomware, and sometimes do not offer real-time detection.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Choosing the most well-known brand

(Image credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock)

Most of us are used to choosing brands based on marketing and popular opinion. It’s what made Apple such a powerhouse, and for good reason -- the iPhone is an exceptional product.

That same concept of choosing the most popular brand does not always apply to antivirus software, however. You may have heard of Norton and McAfee more often than other brands, and they are top picks in general, but they might not be designed for your specific needs.

One example of this is Bitdefender Total Security, which is arguably not as well known as either Norton or McAfee. This antivirus app tends to have the best interface for new users and actually has a higher rating in our antivirus tests than either Norton or McAfee.

Dr. Darren Williams, Founder and CEO at ransomware protection company BlackFog, says some of the mainline brands in the antivirus market have not kept pace with the emerging attack vectors these days, such as deepfakes and phishing scams. “Many cybersecurity vendors cling to the old techniques and target attacks head-on using perimeter defense approaches,” he says.

“Today's cybercriminals are armed with more sophisticated algorithms than ever before and are now utilizing AI to target victims, just as we are using AI in our daily business lives. They are targeting organizations in entirely new ways, from profiling individuals within an organization to establish a beachhead to more sophisticated spoofing using deepfakes.”



A better strategy is to look for apps that offer a comprehensive suite of security protections, from basic scanning to phishing scam protection, a VPN, and identity theft protection.

Choosing an antivirus app based only on price

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Interestingly enough, another mistake is to choose antivirus software based only on price -- either the lowest cost option, the highest priced, or the one with the most add-on features.

Litwin says choosing software based on the price is the most common mistake they see in the security sector. Instead, it’s better to look for the features that meet your needs and include add-ons and extras that are actually valuable to you and will help the most.

“Higher prices in any industry are not always a reflection of quality, and my observation is that there are some people who are trying to skip making an informed decision by just defaulting to a higher-priced option,” says Oleg Stukalenko, a Product Manager security firm at Moonlock / MacPaw.

“I would suggest doing some research, especially when it comes to cybersecurity. It is important to understand how committed a cybersecurity company is to updates, support, and adopting new technologies to stay ahead of malware authors and their attacks.

Looking for software with the most add-ons

(Image credit: Ksenia Zvezdina/Getty Images)

Related to the mistake of choosing the most well-known brand or the best deal, it’s also easy to choose a product that has the most add-ons.

Litwin says this is common because the apps give the appearance of value but in some cases have nothing to do with security. “Paranoid customers will sometimes overpay by subscribing to add-on features that they do not really need to pay for, like password managers which can be obtained for free,” he says.



Another example of choosing antivirus software based on perceived value has to do with optimization. In some cases, an antivirus product might include add-ons to update drivers, optimize software, or offer other enhancements, but these “extras” are not actually protecting you from threats. They are the worst kind of bloatware.

“While the AV features remain the core of most suites, some of their other features wander into privacy, identity protection and even system maintenance areas,” says Stukalenko.

“For example, some of the suites will provide you with system cleaners or parental controls. These features are great, but virus protection can definitely work without them. It's up to the users to decide if they need them.”

Not doing enough research

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It’s too easy to subscribe to an antivirus app these days. They are often included on a new laptop, for example, and even some with a long trial period. The security software industry bundles apps frequently, so once you find a good app, there can be a tendency to install the software and then assume you are well-protected at all points of attack.

The problem with this approach is that it can lead to even more data compromises. One example of this is choosing an antivirus app that does not offer enough protection against phishing scams, which - as mentioned previously - are becoming more and more common. Emails that are trying to steal your identity and trick you into handing out a Social Security number or credit card now look utterly convincing, so it’s important to shop for an antivirus app that can detect the latest threats.

One app to recommend here is Norton 360 Antivirus. This app includes AI-based protection called Genie that can detect the latest scams in real-time.

Any way you slice it, the main point of researching antivirus software and knowing which app is right for you comes down to evaluating your specific needs. You might not be a heavy email user, so a bundled VPN might be a better fit. You might be concerned mostly about identity theft, so it will be important to look for add-ons related to that security threat.

In the end, extra research will go a long way in determining which product is right for you.