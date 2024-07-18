JBL’s new Stage 2 loudspeakers bring cinema sound to your living room

JBL might be best known for its slew of budget headphones and for making some of the best Bluetooth speakers, but it’s set to make some waves with a new line of loudspeakers and AV receivers built for cinematic-minded audiophiles.

Designed to be extremely easy to use, the Stage 2 loudspeakers bring the kick where it matters most, corralling a total of eight different configurations set across two gorgeous color ways. These units include everything from simple subwoofers to powerful standmounts and floorstanders for punchy, bone-shaking home audio.

JBL is also bringing to the table a new lineup of five new Modern Audio AV receivers, which start at $399 and go all the way up to a staggering $1,599. The flagship AVR, called the MA9100HP, codifies home audio with a 140W system on 9.2 channels with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support for unrivaled sound in everything from general music to action movies.

These new products out of JBL aim for simplicity and ease of use, leveraging all the latest connectivity and features, like VRR, ALLM, and Quick Frame Transport (QFT). They’re also set to clap back against major contenders in the audio sphere, including both Klipsch and Denon, the latter of which recently launched its new Dolby Atmos multi-room audio system .

Home audio done the right way

(Image credit: JBL)

JBL knows sound and it shows thanks to its newest Stage 2 range, which features eight total speakers set across two colors: “expresso” and “latte.” Just from sheer looks alone, they look like some of the best speakers in the market, leveraging a stacked spec sheet that can work for practically any budget.

Standing tall at the top of its range are a pair of floorstanders each going for $1,199 and $999. The more premium model, the JBL 280F, uses 20-cm ribbed cone woofers in line with a 2.5-way crossover and 25mm anodised aluminum tweeter for serious audio coverage. JBL’s cheaper configuration, the 260F, notches down its ribbed woofers to 16.5cm but keeps the 280F’s aluminum tweeter.

As for subwoofers, JBL’s got you covered. The 220P features a 30cm ribbed cone low-frequency woofer with dual rear-firing ports on a 500W power output. The more affordable 200P, which retails for $500, uses a 300W system with a 25cm woofer and dual rear-firing ports, as well. They both do well against the Sonos Sub Mini , which costs about $100 less than the 200P and features two six-inch woofers.

For $500, you could also snap up the JBL 240H, its brand new Dolby Atmos height module that combines an 11.5cm ribbed woofer and 25mm tweeter with a precision 2.5-inch crossover for unbeatable audio coverage. Dolby Atmos support also ensures you keep immersed in the action, and JBL’s EZ Set EQ app makes set up across all devices an absolute breeze.

JBL Stage 2 loudspeaker range:

280F floorstanders (per pair): $1,199

$1,199 260F floorstanders (per pair): $999

$999 250B standmounters (per pair): $400

$400 240B standmounters (per pair): $300

$300 220P subwoofer (per pair): $600

$600 200P subwoofer (per pair): $500

$500 245C centre channel: $450

$450 240H Dolby Atmos Height Channel module: $500

Tying it all together smartly

(Image credit: JBL)

If a whole new line of loudspeakers wasn’t enough, JBL is also bringing to the table a slew of AV receivers and amps. JBL has entitled this range with the Modern Audio tagline to distinguish them from the rest, while also blatantly expressing their modern features, main among them being gaming-centric connectivity support.

Out of the gate they already seem to have qualities that will pit them among the best AV receivers , including HDMI 2.1 passthrough (not found on the MA310), Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus Dirac Live support for simplified calibrations. Like the aforementioned speakers, these receivers also have SmartThings integration, letting Samsung users run wild with an assortment of intuitive Wi-Fi streaming and other one-touch capabilities.

Little else is known about the general internals behind these AVRs, but JBL did cite every model comes equipped with Class D amplification. JBL also stated that the new products were designed out of its Northridge, California based Center of Acoustic Excellence with an eye for a “refreshingly simple to install” matrix that aims to “blend seamlessly into home interiors.”

JBL MA (Modern Audio) AVR range:

MA310 5.2-channels, 60W, 4K AV receiver: $399

$399 MA510 5.2-channels, 75W, 8K AV receiver: $599

$599 MA710 7.2-channels, 110W, 8K AV receiver: $799

$799 MA7100HP 7.2-channels, 125W, 8K (High Performance) AV receiver: $1,199

$1,199 MA9100HP 9.2 channels, 140W, AV receiver with Dolby Audio and DTS or Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, low noise Class D amplification, and broad compatibility: $1,599

These are all clearly a shot over the bow towards Denon in its own budget and mid range AVRs and it will be interesting to see how JBL shakes up the market with these modern designs. Product pages are up on JBL’s website with pre-orders now live, so if you’re in need of a serious home audio upgrade, even in the wake of Prime Day deals, it’s the perfect time.