I gave up my $3,000 speakers for this stunning stereo system — and the results blew me away

When properly paired with an amplifier and turntable, bookshelf speaker systems sound incredible — but getting into the scene can seem daunting. What speakers do you buy? What amplifier offers the right amount of power? How do you choose the best turntable for the system?

Pro-ject wants to make stereo separates easier to get into, taking out loads of the guesswork by putting a solid, upgradeable system into one box.

It’s called the ‘Colorful Audio System E’, and for the last week I've used it as a replacement for my $3,000 KEF setup. The results blew me away.

What components do you get in the box?

The Colorful Audio System E is what we consider an All-in-One audio system. This particular package includes a Pro-ject Debut E turntable, a Stereo Box E amplifier and a pair of Pro-ject's 5 E Carbon speakers.

On top of the components listed above, you're also getting all the accessories that go with it: That includes some excellent speaker cables, and an upgraded interconnect between between the turntable and the amplifier.

At around $1,700 it's not cheap, so why would you buy it? It's wildly convenient this way because you're getting products that were designed to work well together. Not only do their electrical components play nicely, but they all have matching colorways if you buy them together.

Of course, Pro-ject isn't the first company to do this: Other all-in-one audio systems like the Cambridge Audio Evo One, Naim Mu-So, and Meridian Ellipse are excellent. They don’t take up much space, and thanks to some really clever audio wizardry they sound really good as well.

Here's what I gave up

To give you an idea of what I’m giving up for the week, I’ll give you a quick rundown of my faithful stereo system. Pumping out the sounds is a pair of KEF LS50 Metas, a well-regarded pair of stand-mount speakers that cost $1,599.

Then there’s my amplifier — an Onkyo unit (that if I’m entirely honest, really needs an upgrade) which costs $400. Then there’s my phono pre-amp, costing $249, which is connected to my U-Turn Orbit Theory turntable which retails for $999. Finally, there’s my streaming box — the $329 Wiim Ultra.

Now, in Hi-Fi stereo world, my setup isn’t actually all that expensive, but the final bill still comes to $3,576. That’s no small amount of money, but as someone who spends all their time testing audio components, I'm quite happy with the way it sounds.

So how does it stack up?

My week's replacement is this, the brand new Pro-ject colorful Audio system E. It’s less than half the price of my system — around $1,699 — and in my native UK, it costs less than my speakers alone.

Given the price difference, I wasn't expecting this all-in-one to sound anywhere near as good as my normal setup. Yet, thanks to some excellent hardware that Pro-ject has pumped into the system, it sounds phenomenal.

The turntable at the heart of the system is, as you’d imagine from Pro-ject, an excellent unit filled with some great features. The Ortofon cartridge is a staple in the turntable game, and it’s a dynamic beast with some excellent high-end clarity.

Plugging that into the little Stereo Box E amp was a master stroke. Despite its small size, the amplifier has plenty of oomf to drive large speakers, and it allows the excellent turntable to show off just how good it is.

There are plenty of features on board that amp as well. There’s not just the built-in Phono stage for the Turntable, but there’s also another RCA input, an optical port, and a Bluetooth 5.0 connection with AptX HD.

That makes the system a whole lot more flexible. You can add in a CD player should you want to listen to some silver discs, or even connect a separate WiFi streamer for even higher quality wireless audio. That’s something that no Bluetooth speaker provides.

The 5 E carbon speakers are a wonderful pair of speakers with an audiophile tuning. Their carbon drivers deliver buckets of low-end depth, and their rear-facing bass ports make for some lovely rumble.

The wobbling Drum and Bass beats of K Motionz Sliver Bullet pulse and shake the walls, the synthetic kick drum punchy and solid. The Timpani of Classical music Booms, with great bass extension.

The mids are fat and round — the distorted guitars of Nile’s Stelae of Vultures are impactful and clear, the system making them feel huge.

It’s in the highs where you’ll find even more to enjoy thanks to the dedicated tweeters. Cymbals are bright and tight. Guitar solos are crisp and precise — for all but the most picky of audiophiles, there’s not much to complain about with the combination of the StereoBox E and the 5 E Carbon speakers.

The star of the show is the Debut E turntable ... In use, it’s one of the best turntables around.

The star of the show is the Debut E turntable though. It’s electronically speed-controlled and features a top-notch cartridge. In use, it’s one of the best turntables around. It’s controlled, keeping up with any vinyl you might throw at it. Dua Lipa’s dulcet tones are smooth and clear, while Mastodon’s busy mixes are well-spaced apart.

It’s a great turntable — unfortunately only available in this set.

Do I miss my setup?

While I pack away the Colorful System E, I am happy to get my KEFs back on their stands and my U-turn into place. There’s more space to be found with the more expensive speakers, and the Theory pulls more detail out of my vinyl.

But had I not already invested over three grand in my setup, Pro-ject's all-in-one would be mighty tempting. I love those color options, from the wonderful Satin Yellow I’ve got here to the Fir Green.

I like the ease of use, and how it takes the difficulty out of pairing system components together for the best sound possible.

Getting it unboxed and setup only took a few minutes, and never once did I have to worry about getting the right speakers to go with your amp, or the correct speaker cable, or the right Bluetooth module. It’s all just there, in one box.

There’s also the upgradability of it all. You could very happily live with the CAS E for the rest of your life with epic sound, but if you want to add bits like a streamer or upgrade the amp, speakers, or turntable, you can do that, too.

'Perfect for the entry-level audiophile'

Admittedly, I'm probably not the target audience for this system. I’m one of those people who’s constantly spending money to upgrade her stereo speaker system. I want to get a little more detail, more low-end, a cleaner signal — and I don't mind paying more and fiddling with different components to make it truly sing.

For everyone else? This is one of the best things I’ve seen all year. It won’t save you money, given that it costs around the same to buy all the bits separately, but it's perfect for the entry-level audiophile.

And those colors. I can’t get over those colors.