New study reveals people are ditching Google for the likes of ChatGPT Search — here’s why

For decades, "Google" has been synonymous with searching the web, becoming a default verb for finding information online. From troubleshooting tech issues to finding local businesses, Google has long been the go-to tool for instant answers.

But that might be changing. A new study conducted by Future Publishing with

510 participants from the US and 518 participants from the UK reveals that more than a quarter of Americans (27%) now use AI chatbots like ChatGPT instead of traditional search engines. But why? And does this mean Google’s reign is coming to an end?

With AI tools providing more tailored, in-depth, and contextual responses delivered with a human-like tone, it’s no wonder more users are ditching Google for ChatGPT, Perplexity AI, Grok and other AI-driven search alternatives.

Why users are making the switch to AI search

Google’s search dominance has been almost untouchable — until now. The survey shows that users increasingly prefer AI-driven responses over traditional search for key reasons.

The AI is not only faster, giving users instant answers, but the comprehensive and conversational nature in which the response is delivered seems to be the preference for some users. Rather than a list of links, the AI filters out unnecessary and unrelated results, focusing on exactly what the user wants.

This shift is not just speculation. A Gartner study predicts that by 2026, AI assistants will handle 30% of all online search queries, marking a major shift in how people seek information. It’s worth taking a closer look at what potentially makes AI a better option than Google.

AI saves time by delivering direct answers

One of the biggest reasons people prefer AI search is efficiency. Traditional search requires multiple clicks, scanning articles, and sometimes digging through outdated or irrelevant sources.

With AI, users ask a question and get a direct, contextual answer in seconds. Not to mention, like Google, many popular chatbots are free. One survey participant said, “It [the AI] was faster and expanded on what I was looking for.” Another added, “AI gives more accurate and direct responses than Google.”



With AI as a search engine, users no longer need to skim through several different website links for an answer. The chatbot effectively eliminates the middle step, delivering an immediate response better tailored to the user’s query.

For instance, if a user is troubleshooting a tech issue such as their iPhone overheating, a typical Google search might return an Apple help site, a Reddit thread, and a blog post recommending the user “take it to the Apple Store.”

Meanwhile, an AI chatbot like ChatGPT can explain why overheating happens, suggest step-by-step fixes, and tailor solutions based on your exact iPhone model.

AI is easier to use and feels more conversational

Another major advantage is ease of use. Traditional search engines rely on keywords and Boolean logic (i.e. and, or, not) to refine searches. AI search, however, is more natural and intuitive because it is trained to understand the way people naturally ask questions.

One user in the survey commented, “It was easier to use than other searches. It just makes searches more detailed and helps in my day-to-day life.”

Another example indicating why some may use AI over Google is in the case of planning a vacation. A Google search of “Best places to visit in Japan in April" would deliver multiple websites for the user to click through.

Meanwhile, a ChatGPT search of "I'm visiting Japan in April. I want cherry blossoms, great food, and not too many tourists—what are my best options?” delivers a tailored response in seconds.

The AI understands nuances, filters out tourist traps, and provides answers that avoid clicking through ads or SEO-optimized articles stuffed with fluff.

AI search is context-aware

Google's search results are static — you enter a query, get results, and that’s it. AI chatbots, however, are dynamic and interactive. They remember context from previous questions, allowing for a more conversational, personalized search experience.

Google provides a generic list of links. Meanwhile, ChatGPT can adjust responses based on your knowledge level and provide real-time explanations. This context-awareness is a major reason AI search is rapidly growing.

One survey respondent noted, “I used it to get more tailored results when writing my Master’s thesis.” Another mentioned, “AI goes straight to the point, while traditional search is broad.”



For instance, if you’re researching how to invest in stocks, Google provides a generic list of links. Meanwhile, ChatGPT can adjust responses based on your knowledge level (beginner vs. advanced investor), provide real-time explanations based on follow-up questions and summarize key points from recent market trends. This context-awareness is a major reason AI search is rapidly growing.

AI provides deeper explanations

There’s no denying that Google is great for quick facts. However, it is evident that AI is better for complex problem-solving. Many survey respondents highlighted that AI is better at explaining things in-depth with one user saying, AI gives more of an in-depth explanation rather than traditional search engines.” Another added, “It unlocks new potential to ideas and projects.”

For example, let’s say you want to learn coding. AI can provide step-by-step coding tutorials tailored to your level. If you want to write a story, AI can suggest outlines, refine ideas, and even improve phrasing. How about generating marketing content? AI can do that too by creating social media captions, ad copy, or blog posts on demand.

The creativity and problem-solving ability makes AI more than just a search tool — it’s a thought partner and a brainstorming assistant.

What this means for Google

Google isn’t sitting back while AI chatbots eat into its dominance. Google’s AI Overviews summarize search results, attempting to make search more efficient. However, they’re still built around links, whereas ChatGPT is fully generative. Additionally, Google is investing millions into a ChatGPT competitor. While promising, Gemini has not yet captured the same level of public trust and adoption as ChatGPT.



Google is experimenting with a more AI-driven search experience, but early testers have criticized it for errors, slow speeds and ads cluttering the experience. Despite these efforts, AI chatbots are growing faster than Google’s AI search features as we’ve seen with DeepSeek, Qwen 2.5, and other chatbots rapidly popping up.

The biggest challenge with AI

While AI search is growing, users still have trust issues. With chatbots like ChatGPT store content, Google search may feel like a less invasive option.

While ChatGPT search often sources citations, it doesn’t always link them, leaving users on their own to search. Google links to sources, but AI-generated content doesn’t always cite where information comes from. Chatbots also may hallucinate, offering responses that are not accurate or way off base.

To combat this, AI search tools are improving citations and fact-checking, with OpenAI and Perplexity AI leading efforts to increase transparency.

The future of search

It’s safe to say that Google isn’t going anywhere, but the rise of AI search signals a major shift.

"For two decades, the way we searched for information online was defined by this idea of ten blue links," says Dmitry Shevelenko, Perplexity's Chief Business Officer, says, You ask a question and get back a list of links and ads. We're finding that people are really exhausted by that experience of endless search, which is why we created the answer engine."

Now you can ask a question in conversational language and get a direct answer in return, with the list of sources included. This saves time..

"We're now even starting to incorporate actions into the answer engine, like making a purchase or booking. Put simply, we have moved from the era of searching to the era of doing," says Shevelenko.



While AI search still has limitations, it’s already reshaping how people find information. As AI assistants improve, they could eventually surpass Google’s traditional search dominance.

Would you ditch Google for AI? Maybe you have already. Let us know in the comments.