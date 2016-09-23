This Vibrating Vest Makes Virtual Reality Feel Real

Virtual reality puts you inside your games, but what if you could feel them? At this year's Tokyo Game Show, Woojer announced the Vest (yes, that's the full name), which uses six haptic transducers that play frequencies to make you feel the action in your favorite titles.





Those frequencies are between 0 and 500Hz and are played directly against your back and chest in areas that Woojer refers to as "meridian points." Take a punch from the front in a game? That's where you'll feel it on the vest. On a rumbling spaceship? The whole vest may vibrate.



There's no word on pricing or a release date yet, but you can pre-register for more information (and an early-bird discount) on Woojer's website. While its marketed for VR, it appears the vest will work with every gaming system and platform on the market now, even those without VR headsets. The site lists: PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, PlayStations 3 and 4, Xbox One and 360, OSVR, Wii U, the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

Developers need to be on board, and to start things off, Woojer is putting on an SDK with over 400 sound effects to work with.

And hey, after putting on the full headset and grabbing your motion controllers, what's one more accessory to strap on?