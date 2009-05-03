Stereo PC Speakers, Compared

Computer Speakers
Key points
We test these products with music files and games. Of course, it is possible to use them for DVD viewing but you will be far better off with a 5.1 system. The quality of the sound reproduction is the main thing here. Highs, mid-tones and bass must all be vibrant and certainly not flat. Static noise must be minimal. We also look at the design, the settings and connectivity.
Stereo speakers with a subwoofer allow you to listen to music and play games without cluttering your desk.
Considering the number of audio files exchanged over the Net, it seems rather a good idea to invest in equipment that will make your music sound even better. In order to use 2.1 speakers all you need is a PC with a sound card and a stereo mini jack output, both of which are almost always included in any desktop or laptop computer.
Different standards
Manufacturers are always ready to drown you in watts . Beware however, as measuring methods differ from one company to another. It is therefore really difficult to compare the figures.
Speaker quality has improved greatly over the last few years, therefore you can find a product for any budget.
w/e review wasn't interesting for me being someone who is a wee bit interested in the actual working of sound...
If you really want to review and compare hardware, stop paying 8th graders to submit their homework - it's a waste of time, offers no help, and is of no use to the serious reader whatsoever.
These French articles make me long for the days of the German reviews, grammatically poor but technically cutting edge.
This is a lame excuse for a review. I don't know why this was even posted. I would actually be interested in a review on computer speakers as I would like to upgrade soon, but this is about as helpful as a Circuit City employee at the liquidation sale...let's try to bump up the quality a notch (actually probably several notches...)!
-1 for tomshardware
This is Tom's Guide. Come on now, it's been long enough.
Tom's Guide is consumer electronics and general computing stuff, Tom's Hardware is for enthusiasts.
If that doesn't help, red and grey = Tom's Hardware, green and blue = Tom's Guide.
You know input impedance, minimum/maximum frequency they can play at and at what dBs, power output, noise/signal ratio etc
Really, worthless.