Stereo PC Speakers, Compared

Three PC speaker setups reviewed from Creative and Logitech

Computer Speakers

We test these products with music files and games. Of course, it is possible to use them for DVD viewing but you will be far better off with a 5.1 system. The quality of the sound reproduction is the main thing here. Highs, mid-tones and bass must all be vibrant and certainly not flat. Static noise must be minimal. We also look at the design, the settings and connectivity.

Stereo speakers with a subwoofer allow you to listen to music and play games without cluttering your desk.

Considering the number of audio files exchanged over the Net, it seems rather a good idea to invest in equipment that will make your music sound even better. In order to use 2.1 speakers all you need is a PC with a sound card and a stereo mini jack output, both of which are almost always included in any desktop or laptop computer.

Different standards
Manufacturers are always ready to drown you in watts . Beware however, as measuring methods differ from one company to another. It is therefore really difficult to compare the figures.

Speaker quality has improved greatly over the last few years, therefore you can find a product for any budget.

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Hamsterabed 04 May 2009 04:01
    Um kinda short? why did you talk about using 2.1 speakers in the intro but only review 3 2.0 speakers. 2 of which you said were just big and little brothers of each other. You also talk about the importance to not rely on watts at all and to look at how they generate their numbers but in the rest of a article there is no reference to any sort of audio specifications (resistance and all that jazz). no range numbers this article is just throwing out some speakers an a quick little review of them with out any of their specs. I guess it would be a good article for someone who was looking at these particular speakers and their specs in front of them and said to them selves, "I wonder how these sound in practice" then they find a quick little blurb about them here that references a bit of their marketing lingo (what the cones are made of for the creatives)

    w/e review wasn't interesting for me being someone who is a wee bit interested in the actual working of sound...
  • Luscious 04 May 2009 06:57
    I wonder who these Digital Verses people are that give these half-@ass product comparisons and why Tom's keeps them on the payroll??? There is a total lack of content, barely any product-specific information and no focus on details. I know publishers have to adhere to a word limit when writing an article, but perhaps instead of going for the pretty pictures the focus should be on the quality of the content and length. You can review speakers all you want, but if you're going to do that get into the specs and compare RELEVANT factors like frequency response and power output - details that DO set one speaker apart from another. Yes, listening is subjective, but you don't need to be an audiophile to know that a great set of speakers will, just as an example, give you bass that is rich, full and free of distortion.

    If you really want to review and compare hardware, stop paying 8th graders to submit their homework - it's a waste of time, offers no help, and is of no use to the serious reader whatsoever.
  • abbadon_34 04 May 2009 07:34
    Wow, another crap ass "article" from Digital Review. No charts, no numbers, no specifications, only brief criticism of manufactures wattage rating yet no independent tests or even a simple discussion of RMS vs. Peak.

    These French articles make me long for the days of the German reviews, grammatically poor but technically cutting edge.

  • zodiacfml 04 May 2009 10:53
    amen brother, +1.
  • nerdherd 04 May 2009 12:07
    Dittos to the first
  • nerdherd 04 May 2009 12:13
    Interesting, I just found out that if you start to type something and then you log in it posts whatever you typed before logging in...but anyway, on topic:
    This is a lame excuse for a review. I don't know why this was even posted. I would actually be interested in a review on computer speakers as I would like to upgrade soon, but this is about as helpful as a Circuit City employee at the liquidation sale...let's try to bump up the quality a notch (actually probably several notches...)!
  • Aoster87 04 May 2009 19:29
    Wow, terrible article. I opened this thinking maybe my speakers of a few years, Logitech Z4i, would be up on here. The pros & cons on this article are a little basic, for lack of better words. One could easily come up with at least a full page for each speaker. Where's the THD posted? RMS / peak power? Thumbs down =/
  • eklipz330 04 May 2009 19:33
    omg this article has GOT to be a joke.

    -1 for tomshardware
  • JMcEntegart 05 May 2009 00:58
    eklipz330omg this article has GOT to be a joke.-1 for tomshardware
    This is Tom's Guide. Come on now, it's been long enough.

    Tom's Guide is consumer electronics and general computing stuff, Tom's Hardware is for enthusiasts.

    If that doesn't help, red and grey = Tom's Hardware, green and blue = Tom's Guide.
  • 05 May 2009 17:54
    Doesn't matter if it's Tom's Hardware or Tom's Guide, it's still a worthless article. How hard can it be to AT LEAST quote the manufacturer specs for each set of speakers?
    You know input impedance, minimum/maximum frequency they can play at and at what dBs, power output, noise/signal ratio etc

    Really, worthless.
