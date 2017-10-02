Latest Pixel 2 Leak Gives Us Our Best Look Yet at Google's Phone

Google’s October 4 hardware showcase event is just around the corner, and thanks to a series of leaks, we have a basic idea of what to expect from the latest version of the company's Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. And in the case of the Pixel 2 XL, that includes the new phone's expanded display.

(Image credit: Evan Blass (@evleaks))

Our freshest look at the larger of Google's flagship phone comes courtesy of Evan Blass, the usually reliable leaker of phone details, who took to Twitter today (Oct. 2) with pictures of the Pixel 2 XL's screen. That phone is expected to have a 6-inch display and if the leaked photos are any indication, it's going to look more like the Galaxy Note 8 or iPhone X than the current Pixel XL.



Previous Pixel XL rumors contend the phone will sport a full-screen design with slimmer bezels than its predecessor. That certainly squares with the new leaks published by Blass, which show thin bezels on the side of the phone and only enough of a frame on the top and bottom of the phone to house dual front-facing speakers.

Throughout the year, we’ve received reports that LG has been tasked with manufacturing the upcoming Pixel 2 XL. The rounded corners of the screen are evocative of the recently unveiled LG V30. Rumors have also indicated the new Pixel XL’s display will be curved at the sides, which looks to be true here as well.

MORE: Can Google's Pixel 2 Win You Over?

One potential similarity between both next-gen Pixel phones is the inclusion of squeezable sides for shortcuts and quick commands, similar to the HTC U11’s Edge Sense technology. The fact one of these images shows the device in a case suggests that the feature is still functional even when the pressure-sensitive sides are concealed.

Although we’re gathering a pretty comprehensive picture of Google’s long-awaited competitors to the latest flagships from Apple and Samsung, there’s still much we don’t know. Check out our Pixel 2 rumor roundup for all the details leading up to the announcement, and be sure to follow along this Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET when the show kicks off.