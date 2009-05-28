10 Things We Hate About iPhone 3G

This Stuff Drives Me Nuts

I love my iPhone 3G. Usually. But there are times when I want to throw it into the nearest wall. With the iPhone 3.0 operating system coming in June, I thought this might be a good time to take a look at what needs to change. As I discuss these issues, I’ll also examine which ones I expect to change, and perhaps more important, which ones I expect to still be stuck with, after my iPhone receives its 3.0 upgrade.

One brief note: I won’t be delving into the iPhone’s camera (with no auto focus, no zoom, no flash, and no video); the iPhone’s Wifi (which seems to only exist to move the burden of downloading large files from the ATT 3G network to your home network); nor the iPhone’s sync feature (which in a best case scenario ends with a sigh of relief that it didn’t once again trash your files, and create new ones for no apparent reason).

It’s not that I feel Apple deserves compassion on these issues. It doesn’t. However, we already covered them thoroughly in Matthieu Lamelot’s article iPhone 3G : An Unfinished Product. Instead, we’ll cover our software and business related gripes here in this article, because these are the problems that Apple has the potential to fix with a new operating system update or simply a change in policy.