Everyday Tech Myths: Danger Edition

Are Macs Safe?

“I just had a client where this question came up. Long story short, she owned a Mac. Her ex, who she had fired in a very unhappy type of break-up, was a senior system administrator for a couple of major ISPs. He’d even broken into her account there and spied on her email and got fired for it. He had priors.

“He kept sending her emails telling her about things he shouldn’t have known. So we knew he still had access. We just couldn’t figure out how. Then he told her what she was wearing under some clothes one day. So now we knew either he had a camera in her room—and he didn’t know where she lived, as far as we knew—or he had broken into her computer. So she sent me her computer and I hired a Mac whiz.

“It turns out that there is indeed one way on a Mac, using very clever trickery, that you can take over somebody’s Web cam. Now, it’s child’s play on the Windows platform, but on a Mac, I was told by many people in the business that it was impossible. Well, he had managed to run a piece of startup code that would, in the background, hold open the driver for the Web cam so that he could then attach to it, using a completely different hack. He’d gain access to the machine, spring that driver, and cause it to run. He was even clever enough to find the code at the machine level to turn off the little green light saying the camera was on. There was no indication I could find that any of this was canned code. But he’d had unfettered access to the machine for weeks, and that’s how he put it there. There’s absolutely no possibility of delivering this to a machine remotely. It’s not something that script kiddies will be doing tomorrow. So I opted not to scare the planet. Apple was wholly uninterested in the whole thing, because as far as they’re concerned, somebody gutted the operating system, the underlying BSD UNIX, and hacked that, not OS X.”

