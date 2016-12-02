25 Best Tech Products of 2016

Best Twitch Streamer: Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam

If you don't have the money or the space for a green screen, you can still spruce up your Twitch streaming with Logitech's latest webcam. It comes with Personify ChromaCam, which replaces your background with any background you like, or lets you float on top of your game. It also comes with a subscription to XSplit Gamecaster and Broadcaster to let you take advantage of the effects. Although you can buy the ChromaCam software separately for any webcam, the C922 is one of the best out there. — Andrew E. Freedman