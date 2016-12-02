25 Best Tech Products of 2016
Best Gadgets of the Year
This year, virtual reality (finally) invaded our living rooms, smarter assistants helped us do everything faster and wearables expanded way beyond watches to camera glasses and fitness trackers for your ears. 2016 was jam-packed with great new innovations, but also with upgrades that simply made our lives easier or more fun, including flagship phones that undercut the competition by hundreds of dollars and the first eye-popping OLED laptops.Based on hundreds of hours of testing across dozens of categories, the staff at Tom's Guide handpicked this list of the 25 best tech products of the year.
Best VR Headset: HTC Vive
I've walked through dungeons, crawled through vents in enemy bases and climbed Mount Everest — all from the comfort of my living room. But when I'm wearing the HTC Vive and walking around, it's like I've teleported into the game. Thanks to its room-mapping technology, I can literally take a walk on the virtual side, which, combined with the ability to reach out and touch objects, is a game changer in the VR space. It's the most comprehensive and immersive VR experience to date. The Vive is pricey, but worth the investment. — Sherri L. Smith
Best Deal: OnePlus 3T
When people say they just want a solid phone that won't break the budget, the OnePlus 3T is the handset I recommend. Starting at $439, you get a whopping 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a superfast Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor. The all-aluminum body is a pleasure to touch, and the big, 5.5-inch AMOLED screen is vivid. And now that OnePlus has increased the battery life from 8.5 to 10.5 hours on its newest phone, it's easy to say that the OnePlus 3T is the best phone for the money. — Sam Rutherford
Best Wearable: Snap Spectacles
Although they're hard to get, Snap's Spectacles are a major step forward in wearables. These funky camera glasses make it easy to record 360-degree video to edit and share on Snapchat. Because Spectacles record circular video, you can play clips back in landscape or portrait mode. With its click-to-record interface and a spinning light that shows you're recording video, these specs sidestep the problems that doomed Google Glass. — Henry T. Casey
Best Camera Phone: Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge
Despite strong competition from Apple, Google and LG, the 12-megapixel camera on Samsung's Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge ran the gauntlet in 2016, making it this year's best smartphone camera. With an aperture of f/1.7, Samsung's 12-MP shooter has the best low-light performance of any phone, and its patented dual-pixel tech delivers blindingly fast autofocus. Proving time and time again across a wide range of environments, if there's one camera you want in your pocket at all times, it's the one on the Galaxy S7. — Sam Rutherford
Best Smart Speaker: Amazon Echo Dot
One of the best tech values of the year, the Echo Dot lets you do everything from cue up music and voice shop (that's a thing now) to ask questions and control smart home gadgets — all just by speaking. Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant is inside this handy little puck, which has a built-in speaker but is best enjoyed when connected to a higher-quality speaker. With more than 3,000 skills now in its arsenal, the Echo Dot will only get more versatile over time. — Mark Spoonauer
Best AI: Google Assistant
As impressive as Google's Pixel phones and Google Home smart speaker are, it's Google Assistant that gives those devices their smarts. You can use Google Assistant to unleash superpowers, such as playing video on your TV, controlling lights, booking dinner reservations, getting the day's headlines or finding out what appointments you have today. Amazon's Alexa has the jump on Google right now, but we expect Assistant to keep adding new capabilities well into 2017. — Philip Michaels
Best Desktop PC: Microsoft Surface Studio
While Apple faced a backlash from creative pros for its new MacBook Pros with Touch Bar, Microsoft reinvented the desktop for that very same audience. The Surface Studio is an innovative all-in-one that packs a razor-thin, 28-inch display that you can fold down to use as a floating canvas with a pen. But the fun really starts when you add the optional Surface Dial, which presents a radial menu to easily toggle between tools and colors. It's pricey for the specs, but the Surface Studio will change the way you work for the better. — Mark Spoonauer
Best Smart Thermostat: Ecobee3
Yes, it can connect to dozens of other smart home devices, but what really makes the Ecobee3 the best smart thermometer is the problem it solves: How do you make sure that every room is heated or cooled to the proper temperature? By connecting to one or more remote sensors, the Ecobee3 will keep your heat or AC on until that one room that's always too hot or too cold is just right. Now that's smart. — Mike Prospero
Best Gaming Laptop: Alienware 13 R3 OLED
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: OLED is the future of laptops. Ever the innovator, Alienware launched the first laptop with an organic light-emitting-diode display. Though not a 4K panel, the quad-HD (2560 x 1440) display delivers colors so vibrant and bold, they truly have to be seen to be believed. It's a showstopper whether you're gaming or watching Netflix. — Sherri L. Smith
Best Headphones: Bose QuietComfort 35
It was worth the wait. After years of offering the world's best wired noise-cancelling headphones, Bose went wireless with the QuietComfort 35, and this is a product that definitely lives up to its name. I've taken cross-country flights and way too many daily bus rides with these cans and have blissfully tuned out the racket around me. The supple synthetic-protein leather ear cushions and 20 hours of battery life make the QC35 very comfortable to wear, and I love the easy-to-use controls on the right ear cup. — Mark Spoonauer
Best Laptop: Dell XPS 13
Dell didn't overhaul the Dell XPS 13 in 2016 — and that's fine by us, because it already had the best design, thanks to the bezel-free Infinity Display and soft-touch carbon-fiber finish. What Dell did add is a faster Kaby Lake processor, MacBook-beating Wi-Fi performance and a beefier battery that lasts nearly 14 hours on a charge. This is still the ultraportable to beat. — Mark Spoonauer
Best Smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 2
2016 wasn't exactly a gangbuster year for smartwatches, but the Apple Watch Series 2 stands out because it's a top-notch fitness tracker and smartwatch in one. The addition of GPS makes it easy to tell your distance and pace while running, and you can swim with the new waterproof design. Add in a faster processor, louder speaker and beefier battery, and you have a winning wearable. — Mark Spoonauer
Best TV: LG E6 OLED TV
LG's top-end 4K TV has to be seen to be believed. It doesn't come cheap, but this OLED set delivers the most vivid colors and deepest blacks of any set we've laid our eyes on. Plus, it supports several HDR formats, ensuring that it won't be obsolete in a year's time. This superthin TV is only about 2 inches thick, and yet it accommodates a sound bar in its base. Plus, the E6 has LG's intuitive webOS interface, perhaps the best smart TV UI. — Mike Prospero
Best Gaming Desktop: Alienware Aurora
Plenty of gaming desktops boast tool-free upgradability, but the Alienware Aurora just might have perfected it. This compact and powerful PC features a brilliantly designed chassis that lets even the most tech-averse gamers swap out graphics cards with ease. It doesn't hurt that the Aurora also packs a gorgeous design, customizable lighting and all of the power you need for high-end VR. — Mike Andronico
Best Earphones: Samsung Gear IconX
Fitness wearables are moving beyond the wrist, and Samsung's IconX headphones are a major step in that direction. These earbuds not only track your workouts and heart rate, but also store your favorite tunes, so you can leave everything else behind when you go on a run. Oh, and they sound great, too. — Mike Prospero
Best Gaming Service: Xbox Play Anywhere
The Xbox One S was great, but Microsoft's best gaming product this year was Xbox Play Anywhere. This program allows you to buy digital games such as Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 3 once and play them on either Xbox One or Windows 10, keeping the same progress and achievements across both. Play Anywhere essentially evolves Xbox from a single machine to a far-reaching platform, and ensures that your library will stay with you whether you game on Xbox One, your tricked-out PC or next year's mega-powerful Project Scorpio console. — Mike Andronico
Best Console Add-On: PlayStation VR
Sony has brought virtual reality to the masses with the PlayStation VR. The PS VR is one of the most comfortable VR headsets I've ever worn. Throw in a couple of Move controllers and the PS camera, and you've got one hell of a good time, whether you're solving crimes as Batman or flying around as a mech playing robot basketball. Graphically, the PS VR is a step below the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, but thanks to Sony's wealth of developers, the PlayStation VR is on track to become a leader in the field. — Sherri L. Smith
Best Fitness Tracker: Fitbit Charge 2
Fitbit retains its place atop the fitness-tracker category with the Charge 2, a more refined device with a larger screen, interchangeable bands and a heart-rate monitor. Plus, the Charge 2 delivers call and text notifications to your wrist, and it's backed by Fitbit's excellent app, which not only lets you track your diet, but compete with friends and family. — Mike Prospero
Best 2-in-1: Microsoft Surface Book with Performance Base
Microsoft's Surface Book with Performance Base is the laptop I've always dreamed of. With its exquisite, 13.5-inch, 3000 x 2000 screen, the Surface Book with Performance Base is a photo or video editor's dream machine, and with the touch of a button, it can transform from laptop to tablet to suit your needs. When I want to get some gaming in, the Nvidia graphics can handle modern AAA titles at reasonable settings. You get all of this from a system with more than 9 hours of battery life. When I need to bring a laptop for a trip, this is the one I grab. — Sam Rutherford
Best 360-Degree Camera: Samsung Gear 360
Why wait for others to make VR-ready photos and videos, when you can do it yourself? Despite its compatibility with only Samsung phones, the Gear 360 proved to be the easiest to use when it came to taking 360-degree images and movies. If you're looking to record the entire world around you, this ball-shaped camera is a great option. — Mike Prospero
Best Drone: DJI Mavic Pro
It's not just that this drone folds up to the size of a George R.R. Martin novel, but that it packs a superb camera and some really nifty filming modes into the package, too. The Mavic Pro can follow you at a set distance, circle you slowly and even respond to gestures. Plus, it's easy to master, making it ideal for aspiring aerial videographers. — Mike Prospero
Best Android Phone: Google Pixel
Out with the Nexus, and in with the Pixel. After years of seeing third-party manufacturers try to do Android right, in 2016, Google finally debuted a phone it could truly call its own. And what a phone it is. The Pixel is fast, its battery life is among the best we've ever seen, and its HDR+ photo mode produces pictures that defy its smartphone origins. And because it's directly from Google, the Pixel will always have the latest additions and most up-to-date version of Android. And when those things include features like the new Google Assistant, other Android phone owners will be wishing they had a Pixel instead. — Sam Rutherford
Best Graphics: Nvidia Pascal GPUs
It's a brave, new (virtual) world, and Nvidia is leading the charge. The company has ushered in the next generation of PC gaming with the launch of its 10-Series Pascal GPUs. More than an incremental bump in power and performance, the 10-Series GPUs deliver impressive frame rates and graphics for laptops while supporting VR headsets such as the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive. Even a 13-inch notebook with 10-Series graphics can take you on a virtual journey. — Sherri L. Smith
Best Twitch Streamer: Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam
If you don't have the money or the space for a green screen, you can still spruce up your Twitch streaming with Logitech's latest webcam. It comes with Personify ChromaCam, which replaces your background with any background you like, or lets you float on top of your game. It also comes with a subscription to XSplit Gamecaster and Broadcaster to let you take advantage of the effects. Although you can buy the ChromaCam software separately for any webcam, the C922 is one of the best out there. — Andrew E. Freedman
Best Security Camera: Netgear Arlo Q
This small wireless security camera from Netgear unexpectedly knocked the Nest Cam off its throne as our best security camera, and it's easy to see why. The Arlo Q offers excellent video quality and ease of use, as well as strong motion- and sound-detection features. Best of all, Netgear offers free cloud storage and playback for up to a week's worth of footage; you have to pay at least $10 per month to get those features with Nest. — Paul Wagenseil