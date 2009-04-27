Free and Easy Mobile Money Savers

SnapTell

Free for iPhone and Android, snaptell.com

Another amazing way to get the best price on just about anything is with SnapTell, which lets users take a picture of what they want to buy before telling them exactly what they can expect to pay. We were able to take a picture at a considerable distance away from our book of choice and the SnapTell software accurately pegged the title without ever having to mention ISBN numbers or the author. Just snap, send, and wait for price-comparison information to appear on the screen. We found our copy of the “2008 Writer’s Market” at several competitive price points on the Web (and at a few shady-looking discounters, too). While the iPhone version seems built for speed, both downloadable versions met our needs of finding the best deal quickly for most books, DVDs, and video games.