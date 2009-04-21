Column: Everyday Tech Myths

Mysteries Revisited

Welcome back to another episode of Everyday Tech Myths, your one-stop slice of oddness for answers to the technology questions that continue to plague mankind. First off, many thanks to all of the Tom’s Guide readers who posted comments and suggestions after our prior installment. We’re glad to see you’re enjoying our no-budget approach to enlightening the masses. With that in mind, please feel free to post or email us with your own tech questions you’d like explored. Chances are many other people are wondering about the same thing, but you’ll be the one clever enough actually to have said something.

And hey! Remember the Case of the Cooked Keyboard from last time? The one that kept generating motherboard beeps and wouldn’t let my test system boot? Turns out that, after sitting idle for a week, the lemony fresh thing works now. Apparently, an hour in the oven wasn’t sufficient to dry the circuitry out after cycling through the dishwasher. The keyboard now works perfectly save for three keys on the numeric keypad that didn’t survive the test and are permanently hosed. But all other keys are fine and don’t stick like they used to. It’s a little Easter-time miracle, the resurrected keyboard.

Enough talk. Let’s explore! In Episode #2, we’re going to find out if cell phones will unlock cars, whether toothpaste can repair an optical disc, and if you can supercharge your WiFi for under five bucks.