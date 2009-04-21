Column: Everyday Tech Myths
Mysteries Revisited
Welcome back to another episode of Everyday Tech Myths, your one-stop slice of oddness for answers to the technology questions that continue to plague mankind. First off, many thanks to all of the Tom’s Guide readers who posted comments and suggestions after our prior installment. We’re glad to see you’re enjoying our no-budget approach to enlightening the masses. With that in mind, please feel free to post or email us with your own tech questions you’d like explored. Chances are many other people are wondering about the same thing, but you’ll be the one clever enough actually to have said something.
And hey! Remember the Case of the Cooked Keyboard from last time? The one that kept generating motherboard beeps and wouldn’t let my test system boot? Turns out that, after sitting idle for a week, the lemony fresh thing works now. Apparently, an hour in the oven wasn’t sufficient to dry the circuitry out after cycling through the dishwasher. The keyboard now works perfectly save for three keys on the numeric keypad that didn’t survive the test and are permanently hosed. But all other keys are fine and don’t stick like they used to. It’s a little Easter-time miracle, the resurrected keyboard.
Enough talk. Let’s explore! In Episode #2, we’re going to find out if cell phones will unlock cars, whether toothpaste can repair an optical disc, and if you can supercharge your WiFi for under five bucks.
Calling All Cars
Question: Is it true that you can unlock a car door over a cell phone?
Answer: No.
Okay, before you think I’m an idiot for doing this piece, check out this video. Convincing, no? Search the Web and you’ll find a lot of posts from people swearing that this works. And believe it or not, I had an “OMG! moment” when I thought it might work, too.
To begin, I backed the trusty Sequoia down to the curb, just like in the last Everyday Tech Myths test of the “chin boost” effect on car alarm remotes. Chirp-chirp. A push of the button confirms that the alarm and remote both work fine.
Can You Hear Me Now?
The point of this exercise is to have a rescue plan available if you lose your car alarm remote or accidentally lock it inside the car. (Given that most people put their alarm on their key chains, I’m not sure how this would happen, but whatever.) So let’s say my wife lost her remote. There I am working across town or at least a block and a half away, which would be the same thing for our purposes here. The point is that I’m beyond my car remote’s range. According to this video and other sources, I should be able to call my wife on her cell phone and, when she holds the phone near the alarm sensor and I hold the remote up to my phone and press the unlock button, the car will unlock.
It Works?
Car remotes operate in the 300 MHz to 400 MHz radio range. Cell phones in the United States concentrate around the 990 MHz and 1,900 MHz ranges. So we’re dealing with devices operating on widely divergent frequencies. On top of this, a cell phone converts radio signals back into audio signals, which are sound pressure waves, not radio waves. Cell phones are not radio frequency repeaters. That was my thinking, anyway, as I stood there well outside of the remote’s range a block and a half away.
I called my wife, who was standing next to the car. We both have BlackBerry 8310 phones. “Hello?” I said. “Now what?” she asked. “Put your phone next to the remote sensor,” I said. She did. I held the remote up to my phone with a self-assured smirk, pressed the unlock button, and about fell over when I saw the car’s lights flash and heard the tell-tale chirp-chirp in the distance.
Return of the Chin Boost
Not so fast. I stood there in the street for a moment, dumbfounded, and then it hit me–as I detailed in my previous Everyday Tech Myths story, touching your head with the remote extends its signal. I realized that I had just lifted the remote to my head since the phone was pressed against my ear. The back of my hand holding the remote had been touching my head as I’d pressed the button. I then raised the remote to my phone as I’d done before, touching my chin. Chirp-chirp. Then I held out the phone at arm’s length and put the remote next to it. Nothing. I tried again—nothing. I put both back up near my head. Chirp-chirp. Ah-ha! Another tech myth bites the dust. Cue the theme music, and let’s move on.
Toothpaste for Disc Repair?
Question: Can you repair a damaged CD or DVD with toothpaste?
Answer: Maybe, but ours didn’t.
Here’s another one you’ll find aplenty on the Web. The assertion is that you can use plain toothpaste—not gel and not paste with a bunch of funny extras in it—to repair disc scratches and restore a faulty disc to operational condition. To test this one out, I hit my entertainment center and unearthed my original copy of Lego Star Wars for the Xbox 360. Someone in the family had bumped the Xbox while the game was in use, which is a well-known mortal blow thanks to Microsoft’s inferior optical drive choice. The disc was knocked off-kilter and a deep gouge was ploughed into its surface. Several times through a disc resurfacer failed to let the platter get beyond the title at the game’s start. You might also note the small crack near the center hole. It was unknown whether this crack had extended far enough to damage any data, but it was worth a last-ditch attempt to recover the disc. I then grabbed a travel tube of Crest and got to work.
Why This Might Work
With an optical disc, such as the dual-layer DVD shown here, a laser beam comes up through a layer of protective, transparent polycarbonate and focuses on a subsequent dye layer. The pits and lands that cause the laser light to reflect back in a way that the drive can record as meaningful data are then written into the dye layer, which if damaged, means your disc might as well be a rearview mirror ornament. Similarly, if the polycarbonate layer is scratched such that the laser light gets deflected rather than passing straight through to the dye layer tracks and back out, the sensor won’t receive any information. The point of the toothpaste is to fill in those scratches—not “remove” them as many sites assert. The toothpaste fills in the scratches, dries clear, and allows the laser to pass through the protective layer normally.
First Failure
As one of the top hits for “CD toothpaste,” I took this video as a procedure model. I did as directed, applying a ring of paste around the center of the disc, then gently rubbing it from center to edge and back, not in a circular motion. Once the surface was covered, I let the disc sit for three minutes, then used a couple of clean kitchen rags to wipe away the paste, again using center-to-edge wiping motions. I continued until all residue had been removed. When I popped the disc into the Xbox, it wouldn’t even load. The Xbox user interface simply instructed me to load a disc. Steee-riiiike! Loading my replacement copy of Lego Star Wars worked normally. Maybe that crack had doomed us to failure. Best to try a fresh disc.
A Fresh Victim
Special thanks go to Burger King for once upon a time supplying these nearly useless, environmentally unfriendly Dance Dance Revolution soundtrack CDs with its kids’ meals. I’ve had a couple waiting around for months, just in case something like this came up. The disc was still sealed in its plastic, never before touched.
Dance On This!
First, I grabbed the nearest scratchy thing I could find, a night light, and used the metal outlet prongs to scratch up the polycarbonate. I mean really scratched it up, pressing as hard as I thought prudent to make some decent gouges. I stuck the disc in my Xbox, and would you believe the thing played just fine? It’s enough to make you wonder how discs get messed up in the first place. So I scratched it up some more—still played fine. So I took it out onto the concrete patio, set it face down, jumped up and down on it several times, and then dragged it under my foot across the concrete for a few feet.
Some Damage
Having taken out a lot of frustration on this disc, I felt better, took it for a quick wash and dry, and stuck it in the Xbox. Finally, track 12 on the disc refused to load. All other tracks, though, played perfectly.
Pasted Again
Once more, I set to work with the Crest. I coated, rested, cleaned, and so forth. The amazing thing is that once I had the disc cleaned off, the Xbox refused to recognize it. The user interface simply said to insert a disc. Now, some sites recommend a quick rinse, so I took the disc to the sink, gave it a quick pass with some cold water, and gently patted and wiped the disc until it was dry.
Unlucky 13
After toothpasting and after rinsing, track 13 no longer plays. Go figure that one out. Clearly, this little experiment was a flop. Our first stab at the toothpaste remedy was a failure. But try it for yourself. If you have better results, post below and let us know.
Better WiFi? Can Do!
Question: Can you noticeably boost your wireless signal (strength and range) with nothing but foam board and chicken wire?
Answer: Yes
A few years ago, I had a chance to set up an outdoor WiFi antenna on my roof to network with my friend three blocks away. (The homeowner’s association was not pleased about the eyesore.) During that time, I learned about the “cantenna,” which is essentially a directional wireless booster antenna made from a tin can. Pringles cans are often the most popular, if only for the novelty. Directional antennas are cool for two reasons: 1) You get a stronger signal, which means better wireless performance; 2) Because the signal is directed in a narrower beam, you’re not beaming your LAN to everyone in the neighborhood. The signal goes more or less where you want it to.
Unfortunately for guys like me, a lot of the designs you’ll see online can get fairly technical. Lots of wire considerations, soldering, and so forth. I just want something quick and easy, emphasis on the easy. And cheap! In fact, if it costs more than $5, I’m not interested.
So when I found this page by M. Erskine I had to find out if his design was for real. The idea is simply to make a couple of parabolic dishes that slip onto your router’s existing antennas and substantially boost the router’s wireless performance. My cousin has an 802.11g Linksys WRT55G router, which is good because the antennas are spread far enough apart for the experiment. (Actually, they were a bit cramped still, so keep width in mind if you try this.) My cousin was skeptical. So was I.
Bits and Pieces
My cousin is 17 and a high school senior. Using Erskine’s site, he sketched the parabolic curve you see below. In addition, we cut out some foamboard pieces (cardboard would also work) and grabbed a hot glue gun, and I picked up about $4 of chicken wire at a hardware store. Given the size of the squares we cut, I suspect I could have done the same job with under $2 of mesh if I’d taken the time to shop around.
Building the Frame
Building the Frame
Each dish will ultimately resemble half of a cylinder. As you can see in the photos, the frame of each dish is comprised of two half-circles supported by a pair of uprights hot glued into place. An X is cut into the parabolic center of each half-circle where the router’s antenna will rest. We then took a rectangle of wire mesh, curved it into shape, and then glued it into place across the curve of the half-cylinder. You’ll note that our mesh doesn’t cover the entire half-circle. This is because we wanted the final antennas to have a bit more spread than usual. Given how notebooks wander around inside the home, we didn’t want the signal to be too focused.
Still Building
With the first layer of mesh in place, we then glued on the aluminum foil, which was cut to fit just inside the mesh’s area. Then, sort of going a bit beyond spec for the sake of durability, we added a second layer of wire mesh and folded the edge in to hold everything together. Finally, we used an X-Acto knife to enlarge the holes in our half-circles far enough to fit the Linksys router’s antennas. Don’t enlarge the holes too much. You want a snug fit so the dishes don’t move.
My, What Big Ears You Have!
And that’s it. Then we simply screwed the antennas back into the router. Sure, the end result looked big and ugly—but did it work? To find out, I grabbed my OCZ do-it-yourself notebook outfitted with Intel’s 5350 802.11n adapter and Intel’s client wireless utility. I like the advanced statistics transmit/receive screen because it shows what percentage of your traffic is getting through at different throughput levels. With the notebook right next to the router before our modification, it was showing 100% transmit and 95% receive at 54 Mb/s and virtually no traffic on any other speed grade. After the modification, setting the notebook in the same spot but behind the parabolic dishes yielded 100% transmit and 87% receive. Obviously, the directional effect of the dishes was showing some results even at a range of inches.
Before the Boost
The stats below were taken as I started walking down the street outside the house before the modification. The first frame shows stats taken at about a half-block distance. The second frame is a bit farther as Windows registered only a one bar out of five connection. Another few feet away, our signal dropped. As you can see, most of the desirable 54 Mb/s traffic has vanished, with 11 to 18 Mb/s becoming the norm.
Jaw Dropping
The two screen captures you see above were taken after the dish modification from the same positions as the two prior “before” images. I was absolutely stunned. I don’t have an explanation for why what little traffic that did drop off went straight from 54 Mb/s to 1 Mb/s, but the performance increase at the top-speed bin was incredible.
Now, there’s a caveat. I expected to see a dramatic increase in reception distance. This did not happen, perhaps because the nature of my location forced me to break line-of-sight contact with the router. As it was, I was getting one bar of signal strength with the dishes at the same place I’d seen one bar without them, and the signal dropped only shortly beyond where the unmodded signal had failed. Still, I’m less concerned about distance than I am about quality. Within the range of a typical home property, I think this little project performed exceptionally well and could really light a fire under your WiFi speeds, especially if your home is prone to weak or dead spots. It sure beats investing in an access point or some other mainstream range booster.