iPhone Apps Gone Wrong

Wasted Time with Start Screens

Why do so many of us love the iPhone? Because of the great user experience. But some iPhone apps–and even built-in tools–really ruin that experience. Apple is touted as the king of design, but it missed some very basic things that we’d like to see fixed. For example, do you really need to know who created the app you're using every single time you load it? Do you need to see that company’s logo? Do you need reminding that this game has music that sounds better on headphones, when all you want to do is start playing it? Because iPhone apps don’t run in the background, switching away to check your email and then going back to the app means restarting it. If there’s a splash screen at the start, you thus feel like you have to wait for that app every time you open it. Stanza, the e-Book program, takes you back to the page you were reading, but not to the contents or the library. Tweetie, a Twitter app, lets you know what you’ll be able to do when it loads by showing the basic interface, which is much less irritating. These two developers got it right–but others did not.