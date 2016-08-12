12 Places To Fly Drones In The Southeast
A WWII battleship, UFO welcome center, and a tribute to Airstream trailers are among our favorite places to fly drones in the Southeastern United States. And, if you live elsewhere in the country, be sure to check out our list of the 100 best places to fly a drone in the U.S.
We have checked that all of these places are legal to fly, and that they allow drones. We’ve noted any restrictions, such as local airports that need to be notified. However, the rules around drones are constantly changing at the federal, state and local level so you should always check before you fly. Sites such as AirMap and the FAA’s own Know Before You Fly provide regularly updated maps that you should check before you take off.
Don't own a drone yet? Be sure to check out our list of the best drones to see which are our favorites.
USS Alabama Memorial Park
A World War II battleship makes a dramatic subject to video from a drone. Kevin Henderson took this gorgeous video of the USS Alabama, and the many airplanes that surround it at the Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile, AL. One thing to note: the park is on the edge of the controlled airspace for Mobile Airport (KBFM), so you need to call the air traffic control at 251-607-0469 and let them know you are flying a drone.
Video Credit: Kevin Henderson / Youtube
Bamahenge
Want to fly a drone over Stonehenge? Elberta, Alabama is the place to go. Well, sort of. Bamahenge is a fiberglass replica of the original, located in this small town in the southeast corner of Alabama. The replica was built by the owner of the nearby Baldwin Marina to celebrate the opening of the marina, and since then he has added a number of fiberglass dinosaurs nearby to add to the prehistoric feel.
Video Credit: Zane Isaac Photography / Youtube
Key Largo
Much of Florida is a no-go area for drones because of the number of small airports and national parks. Key Largo is a fine spot to fly, though, and Youtube user Megawattharry flew his fancy DJI Inspire drone there to capture this wonderful video of the sun setting over the Gulf of Mexico.
Video Credit: megawattharry / Youtube
Airstream Ranch
As a tribute to the 75th aniiversary of the iconic trailer brand, a local RV dealer built this work of art by partly burying seven trailers. It's right by the interstate highway, though, so fly carefully.
Video Credit: starznbarzphoto / Youtube
Stone Mountain Park
The most famous feature of Stone Mountain Park just outside Atlanta is the gigantic Confederate Memorial Carving on the side of the pluton, a massive dome of volcanic rock. While the surrounding ground was worn away over millions of years, the dome remains, and it is a wonderful place to fly a drone.
Video Credit: DroneVU Studios / Youtube
Blood Mountain
The wonderfully named Blood Mountain is one of the highest peaks in Georgia, and sits close to the Appalachian trail. Craig Levine took this video there, capturing the colors of autumn in the forests.
Video Credit: Craig Levine / Youtube
Lake Martin
Lake Martin is the archetypal Louisiana swamp, with moss hanging from the trees and the quiet, still air that makes even the gators sleepy. It’s a perfect spot for flying a drone, as long as you stick on the eastern end: the north is within the 5-mile limit around the Lafayette airport.
Video Credit: David Taghehchian / Youtube
Sunflower Field, Gilliam
Youtube user myiphonerocks captured a rather awesome sight with his Phantom 4: a field of sunflowers, ready to be harvested.
Video Credit: MyiPhoneRocks / Youtube
Windsor Ruins
The Windsor house was completed in 1861, but a fire in 1890 completely gutted the house, leaving only the ornamental pillars that framed the house. You can even pretend to be Montgomery Clift or Elizabeth Taylor: parts of the 1957 movie Raintree County were filmed there.
Video Credit: KingfishMs / Youtube
Lake Peigneur
Lake Pegineur went from fresh to salt water overnight when a drilling team accidentally hit a salt mine under the lake, flooding it and contaminating the water. This makes it an oddity: an inland salt water lake.
Video Credit: Tracy Langlinais / Youtube
Busted Plug Plaza
I don’t pretend to be an art critic, but I like Busted Plug, a giant artwork of a sidewalk hydrant that’s been knocked over by some cosmic accident. It’s located in a car park in downtown Columbia, South Carolina.
UFO Welcome Center
One resident of Bowman, South Carolina has decided to welcome our new alien overlords and provide them a place to stay. He built the UFO Welcome Center to welcome aliens, complete with a flying saucer. He offers tours for a dollar, and don't forget to ask and tip him when flying a drone. We don't want the planet to get a bad reputation for being rude, after all.
Video Credit: VICE / Youtube
