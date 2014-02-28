10 Ugliest Wearable Devices

Epson Moverio BT-100 (2012)

Epson's Moverio BT-100 AR glasses may be impressive, but that doesn't mean we'd be caught wearing them out in public. The $700 spectacles are designed to let users navigate content such as YouTube videos by simply moving their heads, offering a larger, more centered display than Google Glass. Aside from being bulky, the wearable display's boxy and angular design doesn't even attempt to mimic a pair of everyday eyeglasses. Epson does its best to make the Moverio BT-100s seem stylish, but in reality they just look comically large.

