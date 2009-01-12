CES 2009: Women Want What?!

Thinking About Sex (And Electronics)

No, we didn’t attend the Adult Expo that runs next door to CES in Las Vegas every year. At a panel discussion at CES called “Thinking about Sex and Electronics,” a design firm called Smart Design aimed to help manufacturers understand why the vast majority of women feel alienated by many tech products on the market. After all, nobody wants to miss out on this vast opportunity: Women buy 57% of all consumer electronics and influence 90% of all tech purchases. “But, we called it ‘Thinking about Sex’ because we wanted to see if we could get some randy young geeks in the room,” quipped the moderator.

The two female designers on the panel held their audience in high esteem, since they started out by saying “We all know that designing for women is about more than just changing the product’s color.” Oh really? Then why did I see a multitude of pink at just about every booth at the show? After giving several examples about hormonal differences between the sexes (during stress, women release oxytocin, which promotes partnership, while men release adrenalin), the panelists went on to give examples of poorly-designed tech for women, as well good design, and design credos that guide them. Page through this slideshow to see the designers examples, as well as the myriad female-inspired products that caught my eye in Las Vegas. Some of them were real winners, while others we’re just not sure about.