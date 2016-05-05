Best MMOs for Multiplayer Mayhem

EVE Online

EVE Online is a unique MMO experience like no other MMO out there. The game casts you as a sort of interstellar entrepreneur who must complete missions and trade goods to advance. However, stick with the game and you’ll discover its true wonders as a universe with a complex economy and emergent politics based on the interaction of thousands of players across the EVE Online universe. A unique interstellar flavor and compelling interactions (both hostile and friendly) within the community make EVE Online a landmark game, even if it is a bit of an acquired taste. The game is still growing strong, with the newest update, Citadel, introducing massive space stations that players and factions can build, develop and destroy.