15 Ways VLC is More Than a Media Player

Convert Videos and Music

VLC can also convert videos and audio to numerous other formats. Click on the Media Menu, then on Convert / Save (or just Press Ctrl+R). Click on the Add button to select the file you want to convert, repeating as many times as necessary if you want to convert multiple files. After you've added all the desired files, click on the Convert / Save button. A new window will appear; click on the Browse to select where you want to save the converted file(s), select from the Profile list the appropriate format, then click on Start.