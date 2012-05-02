Kickstart the Month of May

LIL KIKR Speakerphone Charger

One of the most irritating things about trying to multitask with a smartphone is phone placement. If your hands are occupied, should you stop what you’re doing and pick up the phone or lie it flat and be forced to uncomfortably hunch over?

The LIL KIKR solves that dilemma by providing a sturdy stand that holds your phone at a good viewing angle, so you can look at and use your phone hands-free.

The LIL KIKR’s been designed to match the aesthetic theme of Apple products. Crafted with aircraft grade aluminum and stainless steel and polished with Apple color schemes, the LIL KIKR is sure not to clash with your iDevice.

It has also quite a few neat features. The LIL KIKR stand is shaped in such a way that sound can easily flow through the bottom of the stand, boosting the decibels of sound coming in and out of your phone. It also features the standard Apple 30-pin charger, so that you can use the stand without having to take your iDevice off when its juice is running low.

Minimum Contribution for Product: $50

Expires: May 12, 2012