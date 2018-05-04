14 Star Wars Stories We Want Instead of Solo
Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theatres on May 25, and … it doesn't look great. As excited as we are to see Donald Glover's young Lando Calrissian (and whomever Emilia Clarke is playing), we're not sure if we want to spend 2 hours watching Alden Ehrenreich deliver a bland Harrison Ford impression (plus, do we really need Han Solo's backstory?)
Fortunately, plenty more Star Wars movies are on the way, and we've got some (mostly) great ideas on where Lucasfilm should go next. Some of these are just for fun; others could fill crucial gaps in the franchise's rich mythology. But all of them would be a heck of a good time to watch on the big screen. Credit: Lucasfilm
Kenobi
An Obi-Wan Kenobi movie is the lowest-hanging fruit on this list; Ewan McGregor has already stated that he'd love to reprise his iconic role, and rumors suggest that the film is probably already in development. That said, a movie that focuses on Kenobi's journey from hopeful Jedi master to reclusive hermit between Episodes III and IV could be incredibly exciting, especially since the 47-year-old McGregor is the perfect age to depict Kenobi's life between trilogies. What was he up to all that time in Tatooine? Training a secret Jedi uprising? Building sandcastles with Jawas? Getting drunk at Mos Eisley Cantina every night? We need an anthology film to answer these burning questions. - Mike Andronico
Knights of the Old Republic
Yet another casualty of the great Expanded Universe decanonization, Knights of the Old Republic was one of the finest video games in the Star Wars saga. Winding the clock back to 4,000 years before Episode IV, Knights of the Old Republic told the story of two Sith Lords and an ailing Jedi order. Darth Revan and Darth Malak sought an ancient weapon called the Star Forge — but a schism rocked the pair before they could conquer the galaxy. One young Jedi knight, along with a plucky supporting cast, may be able to pick up their trail, but at a terrible cost. If Disney wanted to remake this as a film, I don't think many folks would complain. -Marshall Honorof
Boba-Fett
You thought the sarlacc pit was the end? You thought wrong. Fett's movie opens with a Mandalorian gauntlet climbing out into the sandy wastelands of Tatooine, then follows the feared bounty hunter as he puts his life back together, one disintegration at a time. Starring Jason Statham. - Mike Prospero
Snoke
While I don't want to cater to those who hate on The Last Jedi for the wrong reasons, telling Snoke's backstory would be a rare opportunity to naturally fill in the events that occurred between the original trilogy and the tales of the latest set of heroes. It would be a chance to see how the First Order came to power and dealt with the Darth Vader-size hole that had to be filled in the dark side. - Andrew E. Freedman
K-2SO
In a classic story of boy meets cynical, type-A droid, we learn of the incidents that led to Cassian Andor becoming friends with an Empire droid named K-2SO. Delves into the rights of droids to retain their original programming and the morality of changing someone's alliances for them. Features a cameo from Watto, the junk trader/human trafficker, who thinks nobody should worry about the ramifications of rewriting droids to their own will. - Henry T. Casey
Leia: The Alderaan Years
How did Princess Leia go from orphan to the most powerful woman in the galaxy? A look at how she developed from a rebellious teen clashing with her adopted father, Bail Organa, into a leader and symbol of hope. Directed by Patty Jenkins. - Mike Prospero
Darth Plagueis
In Episode III, soon-to-be-Emperor Palpatine tells Anakin Skywalker about "the tragedy of Darth Plagueis, the Wise." This Sith Lord became so powerful that he could control life and death, twisting the Force to make himself nearly immortal. His only mistake, it seems, was taking on the murderous Darth Sidious as his apprentice. Unlike most prequels, which exist to fill in tiny gaps in existing characters' stories, a Darth Plagueis film would introduce a character so bizarre and corrupt that the Biggest Bad in the existing Star Wars mythos spoke of him only in hushed tones. Sure, we already know the ending, but it's the juicy middle we want. - Marshall Honorof
Hard Jabba’s Night: The Max Rebo Band
A day-in-the-life look at the galaxy's hottest band. Go backstage with Max Rebo, Sy Snootles and Droopy McCool as they travel from gig to gig and deal with adoring fans — and Jabba the Hutt. One highlight: The entire band singing along to Elton John's "Tiny Dancer." - Mike Prospero
Agent Ackbar: Trap Detective
This one writes itself. A long time ago, before he earned the rank of admiral, a private investigator by the name of Gial Ackbar discovered that he served a noble purpose. Mon Cala, his home planet, was filled with the threat of disaster, but Ackbar could see a trap coming a light-year ahead. Not only was the local organized crime adept at setting bait for local marks ready to be separated from their money, but humans also discovered the planet and wanted to fry up these giant-size amphibians and dip them in soy sauce. Basically, it's Guardians of the Galaxy crossed with The Maltese Falcon, and the story of how a gumshoe became a true leader. - Henry T. Casey
Dak vs. the Empire
This one's more of a short film. Dak (played by Tom Holland) is a Rudy-esque figure who has always wanted to be a pilot for the Rebellion, but everyone considers him too small and weak. But his persistence and determination (as well as a lack of rear gunners) finally pays off on Hoth, where he's paired up with Luke to hold off the Empire's attack. Spoiler alert: He doesn't feel so good at the end. - Mike Prospero
Darth Maul
There's very little to salvage from the prequel trilogy, but Darth Maul was awesome and didn't get his chance to shine. As cool as it would be to see Maul train and learn to wield his dual-bladed lightsaber (and put on that face paint), it would also be cool to see what happened to him after the events of The Phantom Menace. Sure, it looks like he died, but there are comic story lines in which he gets a pair of mechanical legs, one of the few ways to make him even more fearsome. - Andrew E. Freedman
Farmers Only: The Story of Uncle Owen and Beru
The life of a moisture farmer is not easy. This movie explores the sometimes-strained relationship between Owen Lars and Beru as they eke out a living on Tatooine, dealing with Jawas and Sand People and raising their nephew, Luke, to avoid becoming like his father. Think of it as Smallville meets Star Wars. - Mike Prospero
Heir to the Empire
When fans heard that the Star Wars films were going to explore the timeline after Return of the Jedi, they already knew the perfect story to tell: Heir to the Empire. This early '90s trilogy by Timothy Zahn represented the first serious attempts at Star Wars novels, and the gambit paid off. An Imperial warlord, Grand Admiral Thrawn, threatens to crush the nascent New Republic, aided by Joruus C'baoth, a mad dark Jedi. And, of course, a Force-sensitive assassin named Mara Jade has Luke Skywalker in her crosshairs. Unfortunately, the story got decanonized before it ever saw a film adaptation, but wouldn't that have been great? - Marshall Honorof
Star Wars Tales
The anthology format — a series of mostly unrelated shorts — is more common in TV than in movies. But there's no reason why it couldn't work for Star Wars on the big screen. Star Wars Tales was a comic book series that ran from 1999 to 2005, telling all kinds of imaginative stories that didn't fit within the boundaries of a traditional comic book, cartoon or film. From a duel between Darth Vader and Darth Maul, to a retelling of Han Solo's famous Kessel Run, to an ersatz Fantastic Four fighting the Empire, some of this stuff we'd have to see to believe. - Marshall Honorof
