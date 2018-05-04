14 Star Wars Stories We Want Instead of Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theatres on May 25, and … it doesn't look great. As excited as we are to see Donald Glover's young Lando Calrissian (and whomever Emilia Clarke is playing), we're not sure if we want to spend 2 hours watching Alden Ehrenreich deliver a bland Harrison Ford impression (plus, do we really need Han Solo's backstory?)

Fortunately, plenty more Star Wars movies are on the way, and we've got some (mostly) great ideas on where Lucasfilm should go next. Some of these are just for fun; others could fill crucial gaps in the franchise's rich mythology. But all of them would be a heck of a good time to watch on the big screen. Credit: Lucasfilm