30 Great Photos Taken With the iPhone 8

Here's what the new camera can do

With its dual cameras, optical image stabilization, and a number of fun—and helpful—features, the iPhone 8 Plus beat the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in our smartphone camera shootout. Although the iPhone 8 doesn't sport dual lenses, it offers the same great image quality. Here are 30 more photos showing why the iPhone 8 is the camera phone with all the skills.

