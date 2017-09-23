30 Great Photos Taken With the iPhone 8
Here's what the new camera can do
With its dual cameras, optical image stabilization, and a number of fun—and helpful—features, the iPhone 8 Plus beat the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in our smartphone camera shootout. Although the iPhone 8 doesn't sport dual lenses, it offers the same great image quality. Here are 30 more photos showing why the iPhone 8 is the camera phone with all the skills.
Bee on a flower
The iPhone 8's telephoto lens is great for taking better pictures of far-away objects, but it also works well when you don't want to get too close to something—such as a bee—but still want to capture a lot of detail.
Credit: Mike Prospero
Building patterns
With a 12MP sensor, the iPhone 8 is capable of capturing some great details, such as in this building facade.
Credit: Shaun Lucas
Kitten close-up
The iPhone 8 Plus was also able to pick up individual whiskers in this photo of this adorable cat.
Credit: Mike Prospero
Portrait mode
One of the features in the iPhone 8 Plus is a Portrait Mode that helps blur the background in photos like this.
Credit: Mark Spoonauer
Red light, green wall
The iPhone 8 Plus' camera generally exhibited great contrast and rich colors, as you can see in the green and reds in this photo, as well as the deep shadows.
Credit: Mike Prospero
Lake effect
Here's a nice photo of a lake, and you can see how well the iPhone 8 delivers rich color.
Credit: Mark Spoonauer
Train station
The Live Photos feature in the iPhone can now be leveraged to make time-lapse photos, such as this one of a train speeding by a platform.
Credit: Mike Prospero
Field of flowers
The low f-stop of the iPhone 8 Plus' lens (f/1.8) also gets you some nice depth-of-field, as the flowers towards the back of this photo are pleasingly blurred.
Credit: Mike Prospero
Subway stop
Here too, the iPhone 8 Plus blurs the background in this image of a subway stop light pole in Portrait Mode.
Credit: Mike Prospero
Mister Softee truck
I scream, you scream, we all scream in this nicely detailed photo of a Mister Softee truck.
Credit: Shaun Lucas
Lego Star Wars
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...we took this close-up shot of the Star Wars Lego characters. In the background, you can see the Millennium Falcon.
Credit: Mike Prospero
Flatiron building
As we noted in our shootout between the Note 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus, Apple's camera did a better job at exposing both the sky and the Flatiron building.
Credit: Mark Spoonauer
Puppy dog
Who's a good doggy? We were able to get a photo of this yellow lab mid-lick.
Credit: Mike Prospero
Flower close-up
The iPhone 8 Plus also picked up some incredible detail in this flower.
Credit: Mark Spoonauer
Time-lapse
Here's another example of the iPhone's time-lapse feature. Keep in mind that you have to keep the camera very steady, or else the background will be blurred, too.
Credit: Mike Prospero
Broccoli romanesco
In addition to being delicious, the fractal pattern of broccoli romanesco also makes for a great subject when showing how well a camera can capture details.
Credit: Mike Prospero
Tomatoes
In the bright sunlight, the iPhone 8 Plus was able to get the redness of these tomatoes, as well as the wood grain, without overexposing anything.
Credit: Mike Prospero
New York City Skyline
This somewhat moody photo of the New York skyline was taken with the telephoto lens on the iPhone 8 Plus.
Credit: Mike Prospero
Street self-portrait
The iPhone 8 Plus accurately captured skin tones, as well as the graffiti in the background.
Credit: Shaun Lucas
Peppers and acorn squash
Both the greens of the squash and the reds of the peppers were accurately captured by the iPhone, and there was plenty of detail in the whitish squash in the foreground, too.
Credit: Mike Prospero
Shaded sidewalk
Despite being in the shade, we could still make out these colorful posters.
Credit: Shaun Lucas
Chinese dragon
The iPhone 8 really picked up the gold details of this dragon, and the camera was fast enough to freeze the action.
Credit: Mike Prospero
Orange sign on green pavement
The contrast in this orange sign sitting on green pavement is a good illustration of the iPhone's ability to pick up colors.
Credit: Shaun Lucas
Get on your bikes and ride
The chrome on this Harley glistens, and zoomed in, you can also make out the patterns in the leather of the rider's vest.
Credit: Mike Prospero
Sidewalk scene
The iPhone was able to compensate nicely between the brighter and the shaded areas in this sidewalk shot.
Credit: Mike Prospero
Glass bowls
The iPhone blurred the background bowls while keeping the exposure good throughout.
Credit: Mike Prospero
Pigeons in the park
While we would have liked to seen more detail in the middle shaded pigeon, overall we're pleased with this photo. You can make out individual feathers, and the pinks and greens on the first pigeon's neck really stand out.
Credit: Mike Prospero
Paper flower vendor
Nothing to see here, except a guy making paper flowers while playing the harmonica.
Credit: Mike Prospero
Water towers
Using the iPhone's telephoto lens, we were able to get a closer photo of three water towers. The iPhone did a great job at capturing the blue sky, but the top and bottom water towers are a bit blown out.
Credit: Mike Prospero
Chrome front end
We really liked the contrast in this image, which made the red hood and chrome grille of this truck really pop.
Credit: Mike Prospero