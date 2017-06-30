10 Years of iPhone Reviews: The Good, The Bad and The 'You're Holding It Wrong'
10 Years of iPhone Reviews
It's been 10 years since Apple released the iPhone (can you believe it?). Apple's mobile device wasn't the first smartphone, but it's certainly proven to be the most influential. We're celebrating a decade of iPhone by digging through the archives and seeing what we thought of every iPhone in the last 10 years. After all, how silly can we look in hindsight?
Photo: Apple
iPhone (2007)
When we reviewed the original iPhone on our sister site, Laptop Mag, we were a bit skeptical. The phone was fun to use, but in a world where the BlackBerry dominated, it wasn't the best for productivity. Oh, and you were locked to AT&T. Remember those days?Rating: 4 out of 5 StarsPros: Gorgeous 3.5-inch screen; Intuitive touch interface; Excellent Safari browser; Sharp camera; Superb Google Maps and YouTube apps
Cons: Slow browsing over EDGE network; Mediocre call quality; Touch keyboard not as good as physical QWERTY; Nonremovable battery; Nonstandard 3.5mm headphone jack
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
iPhone 3G (2008)
In 2008, we moved into the fast and furious worlds of 3G speeds on AT&T, making the iPhone 3GS far faster than its predecessor. In our review on Laptop Mag, we loved the App Store, but we'd still have to wait for MMS.Rating: 4 out of 5 Stars, Editors' Choice AwardPros: Double the data speeds of iPhone; Excellent App Store integration; Vastly improved call quality; Microsoft Exchange support; Stellar music and video player
Cons: Some apps crashed; Touch keyboard not for everyone; Still no MMS support, video recorder, or stereo Bluetooth
Photo: Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images
iPhone 3GS (2009)
Ah, the first "S" series iPhone. 2009 seemed to be the year where we finally embraced the touchscreen, as we didn't knock it in our Cons section. In our review of the iPhone 3GS on Laptop Mag, we appreciated the iPhone's longer battery life and faster performance.Rating: 4.5 out of 5 Stars, Editors' Choice AwardPros: Faster overall performance and Web surfing; Good video recording quality; Convenient digital compass; Largest, most compelling app store; Longer battery life than iPhone 3GCons: Some dropped calls; Can't multitask with third-party apps; No camera flash
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
iPhone 4 (2010)
The iPhone 4 was a sleek departure from the rounded trilogy of iPhones before it, but its metal band was also part of the annoying "You're holding it wrong" saga that led to Apple providing free bumper cases for any customer who wanted one. In our review of the iPhone 4 on Laptop Mag, we didn't have many issues with reception and we loved the new Retina display. In retrospect, some of our cons, like a lack of HDMI output, just look silly.Rating: 4 out of 5 Stars, Editors' Choice Award
Pros: Incredibly sharp display; Best camera/camcorder available on smart phone; Gorgeous industrial design; Intuitive video chat; Longer battery life
Cons: No mobile hotspot feature; Lacks HDMI output; Data plan not unlimited; Signal degrades when you cover bottom left corner
Photo: Shutterstock
iPhone 4s (2011)
The iPhone 4s was a big step. Besides being the first iPhone with Siri, it was also the first iPhone that wasn't locked to AT&T. We had three reviews — one for big blue, as well as a Verizon and Sprint model, all on Laptop Mag. All three reviews had the same rating and had similar pros and cons.Rating: 4 out of 5 Stars, Editors' Choice Award
Pros: Dual-core powerhouse; Siri is a game-changer; Fast, bright, and sharp camera; iOS 5 and iCloud built in; Relatively long battery life
Cons: Lacks 4G data speeds; No Facebook integration; Photo Stream only works over Wi-Fi
Photo: Apple
iPhone 5 (2012)
The iPhone 5 got taller, bumping the screen from 3.5 to 4 inches. We reviewed two versions on Laptop Mag: phones for Verizon and T-Mobile, respectively. We loved the new design and its stellar battery life, but this was also the debut of Apple Maps, which got off to a rocky start.
Rating: 4 out of 5 Stars, Editors' Choice Award
Pros: Amazingly thin and light; Bigger, more vibrant screen; Fast 4G LTE speeds; Very good battery life; Improved camera; Facebook integration and easy photo sharing;Cons: Half-baked Maps app; Very few interface enhancements
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
iPhone 5C (2013)
The iPhone 5c tossed a little color into the mix. It came in blue, green, white, pink, and yellow with matching cases. At $99 — with a two-year contract, remember those? — and identical components to the iPhone 5, it was Apple's answer to budget Android smartphones. Our reviewer on Laptop Mag didn't like the screen size, which he thought was too small, though at the time it was the largest iPhone screen yet. That would soon change.Rating: 4 out of 5 Stars
Pros: Colorful, plastic design feels sturdy; Bright display; Excellent camera; Well-designed OS with time-saving features
Cons: Storage not expandable; Small screen
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
iPhone 5s (2013)
Besides the iPhone 5c, Apple continued making its phones more powerful with the iPhone 5s. It was a significant upgrade that introduced the Touch ID fingerprint reader, a new gold color and a the powerful A7 processor. Everything we liked from the original iPhone 5 carried over, though in our review on Laptop Mag, we found that the battery life was below average, and the screen was starting to feel small.
Rating: 4 out of 5 Stars, Editors' Choice AwardPros: Excellent camera and flash; Lightning-fast A7 processor; Fingerprint sensor works well; Solid and elegant design in new colors; Bright display
Cons: Relatively small screen; Below-average battery life; Limited camera features
Photo: Shutterstock
iPhone 6 and 6 Plus (2014)
2014 marked the first time Apple released two different sized iPhones: the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. While both packed an A8 processor, the regular iPhone 6 bumped up to a 4.7-inch screen and the 6 Plus jumped to 5.5 inches.In our reviews, we found that the iPhone 6's lightweight design and fast processor made up for its below-average battery life and a screen that wasn't full HD. The iPhone 6 Plus had the better screen and endurance, but its base model with 16GB of storage was far too expensive.
Rating: 8 out of 10, Editors' Choice AwardPros: Bright display; Sleek metal design; Fast performance; Long battery life (iPhone 6 Plus)Cons: Minor camera software issues; Below average battery life (iPhone 6)
Photo: Tom's Guide
iPhone 6s and 6s Plus (2015)
In the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, Apple introduced 3D Touch. In our review we called it "truly innovative," though, in retrospect, it took developers time to make the feature useful in apps. The back and front cameras were both great, but we still hadn't escaped the measly 16GB of base storage. The iPhone 6s' screen was still low-res, though, and it didn't have the battery life of its larger sibling.
Rating: 9 out of 10, Editors' Choice AwardPros: 3D Touch is truly innovative; Fast A9 CPU, Live Photos are fun; Sharper camera; Bright displayCons: Just 16GB of storage in base models; iPhone 6s has low-res screen and below-average battery life
Photo: Tom's Guide
iPhone SE (2016)
As the iPhone got larger, the small-handed among us worried about being able to use their phones. The iPhone SE was a callback to the iPhone 5 and 5s with its 4-inch display, but maintained the same guts as the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, including Apple Pay capability. One trade-off: the SE lost 3D Touch, the innovation that its bigger siblings offered, and its low-res display wasn't as good as competitors.Rating: 8 out of 10Pros: Powerful A9 CPU; Compact Design; Excellent rear camera; Strong battery life;
Cons: Front camera isn't sharp; Low-res display; Lacks 3D Touch
Photo: Shutterstock
iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (2016)
The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are well-known for the controversial decision to remove the headphone jack in favor of Bluetooth and Lightning. Both are waterproof, and the iPhone 7 Plus added a dual-lens camera with one for distance zooming. We loved them despite having to use a dongle for our old headphones. They're the best yet.Rating: 9 out of 10, Editors' Choice AwardPros: Fantastic camera (especially on the Plus); Improved battery life; Water resistance; Stereo speakers;Cons: Too much bezel; No headphone jack;
Photo: Tom's Guide