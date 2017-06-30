10 Years of iPhone Reviews: The Good, The Bad and The 'You're Holding It Wrong'

iPhone (2007)

When we reviewed the original iPhone on our sister site, Laptop Mag, we were a bit skeptical. The phone was fun to use, but in a world where the BlackBerry dominated, it wasn't the best for productivity. Oh, and you were locked to AT&T. Remember those days?Rating: 4 out of 5 StarsPros: Gorgeous 3.5-inch screen; Intuitive touch interface; Excellent Safari browser; Sharp camera; Superb Google Maps and YouTube apps

Cons: Slow browsing over EDGE network; Mediocre call quality; Touch keyboard not as good as physical QWERTY; Nonremovable battery; Nonstandard 3.5mm headphone jack

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images