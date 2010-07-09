Trending

OnTopReplica Helps You Pin Parts of Windows Up

By Software 

It's always nice to have something on top.

With multitasking the standard of personal computing, screen real estate has become a precious commodity. Other than our browser, office apps, IM clients, media player, and who-else-knows-what, even 30" displays are hard-pressed to present everything in one go.

But we all know that it's only certain things that demand our full-time attention, and this is where OnTopReplica comes in. The nifty app lets select a specific region of a window, to be displayed as a thumbnail on top of your other programs.

Unfortunately, this is window-specific. Say you're using Firefox and you used OnTopReplica to block out a particular area where an online video is playing. Switching tabs on your browser will cause the thumbnail to show what's on the current tab. OnTopReplica is also a Windows-only utility, which requires Aero to work.

Despite this, OnTopReplica is worth a look. At the very least, it's free! Check it out and let us know