The 2018 iPhones Just Leaked in New Photos

Apple's next iPhones are a couple of months away from their unveiling. But some photos have surfaced that showcase what we could expect.

(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

Serial leaker Benjamin Geskin, who has been one of the more reliable sources for Apple rumors, has published images of what he says we can expect from the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus, as well as the new 6.1-inch LCD-based iPhone. These are dummy units, however, so they're likely built from CAD drawings and are not working devices.

You'll notice that not much has changed in the device's design. There's still a glass finish on the back with metal accents and the notch is clearly visible. The bezel everywhere else is small. On the rear, the LCD model comes with a single-lens camera. The iPhone X Plus has a dual-lens array that's vertically aligned.

Of course, the biggest difference here is the size of the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus. Although it's hard to get a sense of dimensions from the images, one of the photos Geskin shared clearly shows one smartphone larger than the other. It also appears to be substantially larger than the current 5.8-inch iPhone X.

(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

It's unclear how Geskin got his hands on the dummy units and whether they're the real deal or a knock-off designed to get people talking about the iPhone. But dummy units are certainly part of the broader testing process for companies, and it's entirely possible that one or two slipped out and into Geskin's hands.

According to just about every report out there, Apple will be launching three new iPhones this year. A direct follow-up to the iPhone X featuring a 5.8-inch screen is in the works, as well as the LCD model with a 6.1-inch screen, according to reports. The iPhone X Plus will have a screen that measures 6.5 inches and should have an OLED panel.

According to reports, the iPhone X Plus will be the most expensive of the models at $999. The iPhone X will see its price drop to $899 and the LCD model could go for as little as $699.

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhones at a press event in early September. Until then, plan on many more leaks.