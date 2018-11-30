Microsoft May Actually Release Its Foldable Andromeda in 2019

It seems that we should add Andromeda — Microsoft’s rumored foldable phone — to the list of rumored incoming foldable phones for 2019. According to a new book, it may be one of the new cool Surface devices coming next year.

But it wiil be more than just a phone.



(Image credit: Thurott.com)

Beneath a Surface —a book by journalist and Microsoft tech blog Thurrot.com collaborator Brad Sams — tells the story of how Microsoft put together its Surface hardware to become the fifth largest PC maker, creating a $1-billion-a-year business that keeps increasing every year thanks to first-rate hardware designs that rival and in some cases surpass Apple.



As reported by BGR, the book contains details about what’s coming from Redmond in 2019, including the much awaited Project Andromeda, a foldable device that is a phone and a tablet just like the Samsung Galaxy and the Huawei foldable phones.

Rather than being a phone with a dedicated operating system — like Windows Phone — Andromeda will be an extremely compact Surface-class device that will turn from phone-size to tablet-size.

(Image credit: WinCentral)

The book also talks about a couple of new Xbox One devices, new Surface laptops that may use AMD chips rather than Intel, a reimagined Surface Studio, and something that sounds a lot like Apple’s iPad Pro 12.9: a Surface Pro tablet with USB Type-C. very thin bezels and rounded corners that may come at the end of 2019.

Finally, there’s a mention of another Surface product that sounds like a smart speaker, classified as a “ambient computing devices.” The book says that this device “is designed to help deal with some of the common frustrations of using a smartphone.”

The pace of change in Redmond seems to be accelerating to Warp 9. If you had told me two years ago that we will see Microsoft overcoming Apple as the most valued company, I would have never believed it.