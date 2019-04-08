2019 iPhones Will Fix The Worst Thing About Apple’s Phones

The iPhone XS and XR offer solid battery life, but they're phenomenally slow to charge with the adapter that's included in the box. Fortunately, Apple finally looks to be fixing that with its next-gen handsets coming out this fall, if the latest from Macotakara is to be believed.





According to the rumor, the successors to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will come equipped with a USB-C-to-Lightning cable and more powerful brick for 18W fast charging.

Previous iPhones have supported fast charging but don't come with the proper gear that supports it packed in. Right now, if you want to charge your iPhone more quickly, you have to invest in that cable and adapter separately, which will cost you another $50 if you choose to stick with first-party equipment.

It's a long overdue change, especially considering rival phone makers are pushing the boundaries of charging speed all the time. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 system, shipped with the McLaren limited edition of the OnePlus 6T, takes the phone to 66 percent in a half hour. Huawei's 40W system — a staggering eight times more wattage than what you get in a standard, packed-in 5W iPhone charger — can get the Mate 20 Pro to 70 percent in the same span of time.

Meanwhile, when we clocked the iPhone X with its stock charger during our quest to find the fastest charging smartphone a little more than a year ago, it only got up to 17 percent in 30 minutes.

Quite simply, it's about time Apple caught up. The battery sizes of the upcoming range of iPhones is expected to increase by as much as 20 percent, depending on the model, according to recent rumors. Faster charging is already a must, but if the batteries in 2019's iPhones get larger too, Apple won't be able to get away with the dated, old tech it's been using for a decade.

That's not all Macotakara has on the upcoming iPhones. We could also see a triple-camera setup on the back of the iPhone XS successor, which may increase from 5.8 inches to 6.1 inches in size. This model will reportedly incorporate an OLED display as well.

Initially, it was believed only the range-topping iPhone XS Max successor would see a trio of lenses on the back. If true, it would be great news for shutterbugs who aren't keen on shelling out top dollar for the biggest, baddest handset just to get the best camera available.