Intel Quietly Refreshes Its Lower-End Mini PC Lines

LAS VEGAS — Most of Intel's mini PC love at CES 2018 is going to its new NUC Enthusiast 8, aka Hades Canyon, but Intel is quietly updating the rest of its NUC line, including the consumer, commercial and value versions.

The consumer version, Bean Canyon, will ship in the middle of the year, Intel's John Detherage told me at a hands-on event at the company's CES booth. He estimated that the units will range from $299 to $499, with options for 8th-Gen Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 processors. That's particularly interesting, because we haven't yet seen an 8th-Gen Core i3 from Intel yet, so it must be coming sooner rather than later.

Those looking for business models can get Intel's latest, with a 7th-Gen Core i3 and Core i5 with vPro now, and a Core i7 version in February.

There's also a value range, which Deatherage told me Intel doesn't hype very much. Those machines range from $199 to $250 and include lesser processors. A version with Celeron processors will ship this month, while a Pentium option will be ready in February.

As usual, Intel is selling these models as kits, so you'll need to bring your own RAM, storage drive and operating system. Deatherage told me his team is looking into the possibility of one day selling NUCs fully loaded, but right now they're only aimed at hobbyists.