Google Launching New Pixel Phones at Oct. 4 Event (Report)

Mark your calendars, because a whole bunch of new Google tech could be on the way soon. The search giant is reportedly planning a special Oct. 4 launch event, where we could see a 4K Chromecast, the Daydream VR headset and two new, freshly rebranded smartphones: The Pixel and Pixel XL.

Yep, that's right -- rumors of Google officially killing the Nexus line may be true. According to Android Police, the Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones will tout the same specs as the two Nexus phones that leaked earlier this year, then known as "Sailfish" and "Marlin." That means that the Pixel could be a 5-inch phone with a 1080p display, a 2-GHz processor with 4GB of RAM and a 12-megapixel camera.

If it lines up with Google's previously rumored Marlin phone, the HTC-built Pixel XL would pack a bigger 5.5-inch quad HD display, a bigger battery and likely a stronger processor. Android Police calls its source on this leak "exceptionally reliable," so the death of the Nexus line may be all but certain.

According to the leak, we may also see a 4K-ready Chromecast, which is expected to be called the Chromecast Plus or Chromecast Ultra. We may also see a final look at Google's own Daydream VR headset, which Android Police says may be called the Daydream View.

One thing we probably won't see at the October event is Project Ara: Google's modular smartphone initiative that may have just been shuttered. According to a report from Reuters, Google has suspended work on Project Ara, though there doesn't appear to be a clear reason why.

While Ara, which would let you swap in new parts such as cameras and battery packs via modular blocks, seemed almost too ambitious, the project also appeared to be well on its way to consumers. Just a few months ago at Google I/O, the company announced plans to release a developer kit for the phone by this fall, with a consumer release to follow in 2017.

Will Google implement some of what it learned from Project Ara in the new Pixel phones? It's hard to tell. But it looks like the Pixel and Pixel XL are the only new smartphones you'll be getting from Google anytime soon.

Source: Android Police