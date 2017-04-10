Google Pixel 2 Could Pack Curved Display

The Google Pixel is already one of the best Android phones out there, and it could get a significantly sexy refresh for 2017.

Photo: Samuel C. Rutherford/Tom's Guide

According to a report from Korean outlet ETNews, Google is investing heavily in LG Display Co. in order to secure access to flexible OLED screens for its next smartphone. That means that the Google Pixel 2 could pack a curved display, adding some flair to the original's somewhat plain design.

A curved screen would bring the Pixel 2 up to speed with Samsung's stunning new Galaxy S8, which features an edge-to-edge Infinity display that forgoes a physical home button in favor of a virtual one. Most iPhone 8 rumors point to a curved display on Apple's next flagship as well.

MORE: 7 Reasons Not to Get a Galaxy S8 Right Now

However, the deal between Google and LG Display hasn't been finalized, so it's worth taking this one with a grain of salt.

The Google Pixel is currently our favorite overall Android phone, thanks to its excellent camera, strong battery life and smart Google Assistant integration. According to the Google Pixel 2 rumors we've heard so far, Google's next flagship could feature a waterproof design and improved cameras.

The next Pixel likely won't release until fall, but we could see a reveal well before then. Google's annual I/O developer conference kicks off next month on May 17, and could give us our first glimpse at what the company's smartphone team is cooking up.