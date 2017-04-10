Get Google Home and Philips Hue Starter Kit for $63 Off

Google Home is an excellent way to dip your toes into the world of smart home technology, but it's not until you start pairing it with other smart devices that you can truly appreciate its true capabilities.



(Image credit: With Google Home you can control Philips Hue lights with your voice. Credit: Walmart)

For a limited time, Walmart is offering Google Home bundled with the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit for $265.79. That's $63 cheaper than buying each device separately and $13 under Best Buy's price for the same bundle.

The Philips Hue Starter Kit includes a wireless bridge and three color-changing LED smart bulbs that can be voice-controlled via Google Home right out of the box. Using Google Assistant, you can dim the lights in a specific room, set timers, change light colors, and even ask if you left the kitchen lights on.

The lights can also be programmed via the included app for those times you're away from your home. The app lets you choose from 16 million color hues to match the light to your mood. You can save your favorite hues and via third party apps, have your Philips Hue lights sync with a playlist, your favorite movie, or whatever console game you're playing. You can connect and control up to 50 lights.

While its possible to find LED lights for less, the cost of being able to change the color of your lights on the fly is priceless, especially when Google Home is involved.