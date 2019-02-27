Galaxy S10 Will Have This Major Feature Ready at Launch

Samsung has apparently made a change to the Galaxy S10 Plus that could go a long way in addressing one of its customers' biggest gripes.

When you boot up the Galaxy S10 Plus on Mar. 8, it'll give you the option of downloading a software update that will give you the option of remapping the Bixby button on the side of the handset, according to SamMobile. Remapping it will let you tap the button to open another application or launch a Quick Command.

Since the Galaxy S8, Samsung has been offering a button on the side of its handsets that allow you to activate its virtual personal assistant Bixby. The problem, however, is that you couldn't remap the button. If you wanted that button to open Instagram, launch some quick commands to quickly access content, or do anything else, you were out of luck. It was a major issue for people that weren't so fond of Bixby.

It's unclear why Samsung didn't launch a remapping feature in previous models. It's also unclear whether the remapping will be available on any Galaxy S model or just the Galaxy S10 Plus. But considering the company is now thinking about remapping, it seems more possible than ever that the feature could come to the Galaxy S10, as well as older Galaxy S models.

Still, there is a slight disappointment in the remapping. According to SamMobile, the single tap can be remapped. But if you want to change the long hold feature on the button, you'll be out of luck. For now, that will continue to activate Bixby Voice.

The revelation comes as pre-orders are underway and Samsung prepares to launch its long-awaited Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. The handsets, which will launch on Mar. 8, have earned rave reviews from critics. Tom's Guide's own editor-in-chief Mark Spoonauer called the Galaxy S10+ the best Android smartphone on store shelves, giving it a 4.5 out of 5.