Fugoo Style-S vs. Style XL: Which Fugoo Speaker Is Best?

Fugoo's Bluetooth speakers have long been favorites of ours, delivering excellent sound and features for a reasonable price. But picking a Fugoo is difficult.
Despite the similarity in appearance between the company's $130 Style-S and $170 Style XL models, each speaker has its unique pros and cons, and understanding the differences can help make your choice clearer.
Fugoo Style-S vs. XL: Specs compared
|Fugoo Style-S
|Fugoo Style XL
|Price
|$130
|$170
|Size and Weight
|8.3 x 2.9 x 2.5 inches; 1.7 lbs
|11.3 x 4.5 x 3.8 inches; 3.25 lbs
|Drivers
|4
|8
|Frequency Response
|90 Hz to 20 KHz
|50Hz to 20KHz
|Battery Life
|15 hours
|35 hours
|Water Resistance
|IP67
|IP67
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, 3.5mm auxiliary input
|Bluetooth, 3.5mm auxiliary input
Design
The speakers in Fugoo's Style line share the same aesthetic: rectangular units wrapped in tan, mesh fabric. But at 11.3 x 4.5 x 3.8 inches, the Style XL is much bigger than the 8.3 x 2.9 x 2.5-inch Style-S. The XL is also significantly heavier. The XL is portable in name only; you wouldn't want to throw it in your backpack for a long hike.
Another key difference between the two is how you charge the battery. The Style-S uses micro USB, while the Style XL comes with a power brick and DC charger. That means you have to bring a specific charger with you when you move the XL, while the Style-S can use any micro USB cable.
Both models can handle the elements well, whether that's water or dust. I submerged each speaker in water with no ill effects, and they took drops from waist height without sustaining any damage.
Both the Style-S and XL support a range of accessories, including bike mounts and strap mounts, that can be attached to the bottom of the speakers.
Winner: Style-S
Performance
If sound is your main concern, you'll like the XL, which produces a much fuller audio experience than the Style-S. The XL has rich bass and sharp treble, as well as full midrange; it's one of the best-sounding portable Bluetooth speakers you'll hear.
The Style-S' sound isn't too shabby either, especially for this speaker's size, but in a side-by-side comparison, the Style-S doesn't come close to the overall quality of the XL. Part of that is because the XL has eight drivers, including one on each side, producing a wider sound scape. The S has four drivers.
On Radiohead's "Bodysnatchers," the XL's superior bass delivers a much fuller sound overall and better differentiation between the vocals and distorted guitars. But on an acoustic song like Fleetwood Mac's "Never Going Back Again," the Style-S' sharp treble and rich vocals sound almost as good as the XL's.
Winner:Fugoo Style XL
Battery
One of the things that sets Fugoo apart from other Bluetooth-speaker makers is the excellent battery life on its models. The Style XL gets an impressive 35 hours on a full charge; the Style-S, on the other hand, gets only 15 hours. You can also use the XL's battery to charge USB devices.
Winner:Fugoo Style XL
Wireless and Setup
The Style-S and Style XL have the same easy setup: Push the Bluetooth pairing button on the side and connect your device. Both have a strong wireless connection with long range.
Neither offers an app to access features, so you have to rely on voice prompts and pushing a combination of buttons to make changes. For example, you can change the voice prompt level by holding the + and - buttons when you start the unit, or you can enable loud mode (aka, Outdoor mode) by holding the play button on the XL or the circle button on the Style-S.
One advantage the Style-S offers: You can pair two units together to spread out the sound. That feature isn't available on the Style XL.
Winner: Fugoo Style-S
Bottom Line
You really can't lose with either the Fugoo Style-S or Style XL. Both are reasonably priced compared to similar Bluetooth speakers, and the two have similar features. The decision comes down to what is most important to you in a Bluetooth speaker: sound quality or portability.
|Style-S
|Style XL
|Design (25)
|23
|20
|Performance (25)
|22
|24
|Battery (25)
|20
|25
|Setup (25)
|23
|22
|Overall
|88
|91
If sound matters most to you, get the Style XL. But if you plan to carry the speaker around with you a lot, the Style-S is a better choice.
Credit: Fugoo