Disney Is Selling a $28 Spork From Toy Story 4

$28. That’s how much Forky costs at Walmart. Or $15, if you decide to buy this other version at Amazon. Yes, Disney is selling a spork with googly eyes and wire arms.

Sure, both toys — based on the new Toy Story 4 character — can also talk. More than 15 phrases from the movie, which kids can activate by pressing on one feet.

You can also manually change its expression — like a lesser, much less cute version of Mr. Potato, but with a switch on its back that flips frown to smile to frown again. It’s actually pretty clever, albeit kind of freaky.

And that’s about it.

But I guess they will sell a ton of these Forky to kids, because buying fancy sporks for toddlers is what we do now. But isn’t this toy against the very core of what the character represents in the movie? Forky is made by a kid at school out of her imagination and manual abilities. It’s not a purchased toy, like the rest in the franchise, but a piece of the core that make us humans, the ability to think about something and make it. Not buy it.

You can also buy this do-it-yourself Forky for $15, which is just all the pieces you will have to get yourself from a crafts store, packaged in one box. The Disney version, however, doesn’t require any glue — or imagination for that matter.

Oh well, who cares. At least it’s not as terrifying as the Forky costume, which will give us nightmares for years to come.



P.S. Sorry about that. I just had to share the pain with all of you.