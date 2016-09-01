Drop Kitchen Scale Can Now Fire Up the Oven

Drop's connected kitchen scale is about to get a lot more connected. Owners of the $79 Bluetooth scale, which links to a recipe app on your iPhone or iPad, will also be able to control Bosch Series 8 Ovens via the app, whether they're at home or on the road.

Bosch's Series 8 ovens, which won't be for sale in the U.S. until Q1 2017, have a sleek, minimalist look, with a large circular knob in the middle, and touch display that's programmed with settings for different kinds of foods. These Internet-connected ovens have their own apps, but can also link to the Drop app, which will preheat the oven to the correct temperature, and then turn it off when you're done baking.

We already like Drop's kitchen scale, as it takes the guesswork out of increasing or decreasing a recipe; if you put in an amount of an ingredient that's different from what the recipe calls for, the Drop scale's app (for iOS) will automatically adjust the proportions of the other ingredients to compensate. While Bosch's connected ovens certainly aren't cheap, their integration with other kitchen gadgets is certainly the first step towards more appliances talking to each other.