If you're into the club and techno scene, then most likely you've heard of Deadmau5. He's the deejay who's for his gigantic mascot mouse head as much his music. Fans can show their appreciation for his brand of Progressive House music and showmanship by spending money on the Deadmau5 portable speaker.



It's fashioned after his cartoon mouse alter ego, sporting the same manic grin that have adorned albums like Random Album Title and For Lack of a Better Name. Beyond that, there's not much else to say, other than the tunes come out the back of Deadmau5's head, and has a 3.5mm TRS stereo plug—making it compatible with pretty much any portable media player out there. Get this if you're a Deadmau5 fan, or if you want to bring club music out of the club.

[via Chip Chick]