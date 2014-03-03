Wi-Fi-Hopping Malware Behaves Like Actual Virus

This malware is sick: The experimental "Chameleon" malware spreads rapidly among Wi-Fi networks in densely populated areas, much as a disease spreads through crowded urban areas.

Developed in a laboratory at the University of Liverpool in England, Chameleon is the first malware known to propagate by hopping from one Wi-Fi network to another.

"It was assumed ... that it wasn't possible to develop a virus that could attack Wi-Fi networks; but we demonstrated that this is possible and that it can spread quickly," Alan Marshall, Professor of Network Security, said in a statement.

Chameleon is technically a worm, not a virus, because it replicates without human assistance by trying to crack the password of each new Wi-Fi router it encounters. Chameleon nevertheless behaves like a biological infectious organism, jumping among overlapping Wi-Fi networks as an airborne disease spreads among humans.

The researchers simulated Chameleon infections in London and Belfast and found that just a few infected devices can spread the worm to "thousands of infected devices within 24 hours."

Furthermore, because Chameleon doesn't migrate beyond Wi-Fi routers, it is undetectable to current anti-virus software, which scans for threats on computers and the Internet.

In its current state, Chameleon doesn't do much more than replicate itself and identify poorly protected Wi-Fi networks, but the researchers say in their paper that such malware could be used to eavesdrop on Internet traffic, alter or destroy data packets or destroy an infected Wi-Fi router.

Chameleon doesn't exist in the wild, so there's no real risk of infection. The good news is a strong Wi-Fi password will keep your router safe from this kind of malware; if it can't break into your router, it will simply move on to the next available one.

The bad news is that many commercial and private Wi-Fi networks have weak passwords, or simply aren't password-protected at all.

In that sense, a Wi-Fi password is like a vaccine; having it will protect not only you, but the people (or Wi-Fi routers) around you as well.

