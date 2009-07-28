Trending

Panasonic DVRs with Blu-ray Recorder, VHS

Panasonic's new line of DVRs include Blu-yay writng, VHS, and the company's UniPhier system LSI codec.

Over in Japan, Panasonic has introduced the new Diga series of DVRs that will become available this September. Surprisingly, the new line of DVRs--soon available in six different models--will come with a Blu-ray recorder and a VHS player (depending on the models), and will also offer four HDD sizes: 320 GB, 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB. Additionally, the entire Diga series uses the latest generation of Panasonic's UniPhier system LSI (Large Scale Integration) that incorporates new AV data compression/decompression (codec) technology.

According to Akihabara News (based on Panasonic's Japanese product page), the high-end model (DMR-BW970) will provide consumers the ability to record up to 320 hours of video in MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 @ 12.9 Mbps. This model also provides support for Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby True HD, and DTS-HD. As for Blu-ray recording, the device supports BD-RE, BD-R,  DVD-RAM, DVD-R, DVD R DL, and DVD-RW. Additional features include HDMI output, a SDHC card slot, and VIERA Link. The DVR is also DLNA (Digital Living Network Alliance) certified.

No information was given in regards to availability in the States, or pricing.