Panasonic DVRs with Blu-ray Recorder, VHS

Over in Japan, Panasonic has introduced the new Diga series of DVRs that will become available this September. Surprisingly, the new line of DVRs--soon available in six different models--will come with a Blu-ray recorder and a VHS player (depending on the models), and will also offer four HDD sizes: 320 GB, 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB. Additionally, the entire Diga series uses the latest generation of Panasonic's UniPhier system LSI (Large Scale Integration) that incorporates new AV data compression/decompression (codec) technology.



According to Akihabara News (based on Panasonic's Japanese product page), the high-end model (DMR-BW970) will provide consumers the ability to record up to 320 hours of video in MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 @ 12.9 Mbps. This model also provides support for Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby True HD, and DTS-HD. As for Blu-ray recording, the device supports BD-RE, BD-R, DVD-RAM, DVD-R, DVD R DL, and DVD-RW. Additional features include HDMI output, a SDHC card slot, and VIERA Link. The DVR is also DLNA (Digital Living Network Alliance) certified.

No information was given in regards to availability in the States, or pricing.