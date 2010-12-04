Man Claims DROID 2 Exploded in Ear

A Fox News report in Cedar Hill, Texas tells of a man who purchased a brand new Motorola DROID 2 smartphone only to have it explode in his ear two days later.

Thursday Aron Embry told Fox News that he was talking on the phone while getting into his car when he heard a popping noise.

At first, he didn't feel any pain at all.

"I pulled the phone down," he said. "I felt something dripping. I realized that it was probably blood. I went into the house and as I got into the bathroom and once I got to the mirror and saw it, it was only then I kinda looked at my phone and noticed the screen had appeared to burst outward."

With the mutilated DROID 2 in hand, Embry drove to the school where his wife Kara Embry worked and requested she take pictures. Eventually Embry's wife called 911 and had him rushed to the hospital.

After spending four hours in the emergency room, Embry only received stitches in his left ear--there wasn't any signs hearing loss or damage to the eardrum. The DROID 2 even remained in working order despite its shattered screen.

According to Fox News, a local tech expert isn't convinced that the DROID 2 actually exploded. "The DROIDs are fantastic devices," admitted 10-year expert Daniel Harrison. "It’s all just a matter of how you care for the device. But it looks to me like it wasn’t something that was just a manufacture defect. It looks like it was actually user caused.”

As of this writing, Motorola is investigating the incident. Embry, on the other hand, conveniently doesn't have insurance, and is hoping that Motorola will help pay on the hospital bill.

Embry is currently seeking an attorney.