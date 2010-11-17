Trending

How To: Trick Out Your Desktop with Rainmeter

You can turn your desktop into an attractive information portal that requires no manual input thanks to this little program and some scripting skill.

Types of Skins

Rainmeter skins fall into two main types: system info and information display. The closest thing to an input skin is a Notepad/To-Do List, which comes with many skins. I'll run down my particular skins for specific details.

The clock is located at the top. Below that is the CPU and memory meter. The inner circle lights up slowly as memory is consumed, filling counterclockwise, while the outer ring fills and expands clockwise as the CPU load increases. There is also a meter showing where there might be spikes in CPU use.

Below that is the C: and D: meters. As you can see, there are two halves to the inside circle. They flash during disk I/O, while the right half flashes during reads and the left half during writes. The outer ring is a reflection of the disk space consumed and there is both a percentage of free space and a numerical display.

Below that is the network meter, with the inner circle representing upload speeds and the outer ring representing download speeds, along with a meter showing recent activity. Below that is the wireless strength.

There are other system-monitoring tools available, and you can use third-party DLLs to call them for information as well. So you can use Motherboard Monitor 5 to keep an eye on system temperatures and fan speeds, which is something important for overclockers. The Rainmeter documentation will show you how to make calls to those DLLs.

  • ssddx 18 November 2010 03:25
    Sample Destop...Mine
    Hah! I see you use ObjectDock Plus! as well. Awsome program.

    This looks interesting; I will have to check it out. Is that circle in the bottom right a working calendar?
    Reply
  • house70 18 November 2010 05:13
    Hey, tom's, how come we are still getting swamped with spam? Here's an idea: mark as spam any message that has more than 2 links in it and any message that has more than twice the symbol $ in it. That should help out for a while until you come up with even better filters.
    Reply
  • shoelessinsight 18 November 2010 16:29
    I downloaded Rainmeter after reading this article and have been experimenting with it for a few hours. Though I am having a hard time getting reliable readings of my system temperatures and my current wireless bandwidth, most of the skins are surprisingly easy to customize.

    Thanks for the article! =)
    Reply
  • gdroland 18 November 2010 22:17
    Awesome article. I've got alot of Rainmeter desktops setup over on DeviantArt.com / With all the files you need to create them on your own computer. Check them out and don't hesitate to ask in the comments if you have questions/difficulties.

    http://gdroland.deviantart.com/
    Reply
  • cosmie 19 November 2010 03:34
    Which weather skin is being used on the sample desktop?
    Reply
  • ecnovaec 19 November 2010 23:03
    I love your desktop! can you please tell us what clock/etc you are using??
    Reply
  • tgandy 20 November 2010 05:26
    Cosmie,

    I use the Felix weather widget. It comes with the Rainmeter install.
    Reply
  • tgandy 20 November 2010 05:27
    ssddxHah! I see you use ObjectDock Plus! as well. Awsome program.This looks interesting; I will have to check it out. Is that circle in the bottom right a working calendar?
    Yes it is. I've been on the computer at midnight and watched it update the day and date.
    Reply
  • scottman777 20 November 2010 10:04
    I've also downloaded Rainmeter after reading your article - awesome! Where'd you get that calendar?
    Reply
  • scottman777 20 November 2010 10:07
    n/m I found it! Thanks for the article!
    Reply