Watch the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Right Now

Our first look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi is officially here, and it's glorious.

First unveiled at Star Wars Celebration Orlando, the film's debut trailer gives us a good idea of what to expect from the hotly anticipated follow up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Luke Skywalker (who's learned to speak again!) is training Rey in the ways of the Force, while the big bad First Order looks to be getting some serious revenge on The Resistance.

Fan favorites like Finn, Poe, BB-8, General Leia and Kylo Ren are all back in action. There's a whole bunch of space combat, complete with some awesome-looking new vehicles. It's a lot to take in, and you can check out our detailed trailer breakdown to make sense of it all.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

There's plenty of stuff worth watching beyond The Last Jedi teaser, and you can catch the rest of Star Wars Celebration at StarWars.com or on the Star Wars YouTube channel from now through April 16.

MORE: The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix

Highlights for today include a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Rogue One at 1:30 pm, as well as a tribute to the late Carrie Fisher at 5:30 pm. If you're excited for Star Wars Battlefront 2, you'll want to tune in tomorrow (April 15) at 2:30 pm. That's when the EA panel kicks off, showcasing what should be a full-length trailer for the upcoming multiplayer shooter as well as some key new details on the game.

Image Credits: StarWars.com